Netflix Cancels Another Show After Just One Season

Blockbuster has once again been brought to the end by Netflix. This time, it is the sitcom based around the video store relic. According to Deadline, the sitcom named after the store won't return for a second season. As the outlet points out, the show never cracked the top 10 on Netflix after launching on Nov. 3.

The fanfare for the series was far higher than it has become back when it was coming soon to the streaming platform. Given their unique history and the success of a documentary on Blockbuster at the time, a comedy series seemed like the best idea.

‘Blockbuster’ Canceled After One Season at Netflix https://t.co/fwhhbcxxaL — Variety (@Variety) December 16, 2022

So for the second time in its history, Netflix has ordered the bells tolled for Blockbuster Video. The first time came around when Netflix was still an upstart DVD mail-order company, forced to fight tooth-and-nail to survive against the rental giant before eventually altering the rental landscape forever.

Blockbuster represents Randall Park's sitcom follow-up to Fresh Off The Boat, though he's been plenty busy in other formats and has a very cushy Marvel role. Joining Park was Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum Melissa Fumero, JB Smooth, Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz and Kamaia Fairburn.

The show followed Tommy Yoon, played by Park, who is operating the last Blockbuster Video in the United States. With his former love interest, Fumero, working at the store and his other employees filling a bunch of other comedic roles, the stage was set for single-camera hijinks as the show continued. Sadly, creator/writer/EP Vanessa Ramos' series won't get a chance to blossom beyond its first season.

Blockbuster joins an increasingly long list of series and projects canceled by Netflix in recent months. 19 series have come under the axe at Netflix in 2022, with Blockbuster, Warrior Nun and The Midnight Club standing as the most recent. If there is a silver lining, it has to be how Blockbuster is taking their second demise.

Comedy fans won't have to wait too long for a fitting replacement. Girls5Eva will premiere season 3 soon, making the jump from Peacock to Netflix, and That '90s Show will premiere and revive the world of That '70s Show for a new distant decade.