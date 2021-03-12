'The Last Blockbuster': Netflix Users Hilariously Point Out Cruel Irony of Documentary

The Last Blockbuster, a 2020 documentary about the last remaining Blockbuster Video store, hits Netflix on Monday. The movie was directed by Taylor Morden and takes viewers to the location in Bend, Oregon. After hearing about the film's Netflix release, Twitter users scrambled to point out the cruel irony, with many believing that Netflix was responsible for the video rental chain's demise. While many think that Netflix was solely responsible for killing Blockbuster, Morden told ComicBook.com there were really several disastrous business decisions the company made. It was already in a downward spiral by the time Netflix's streaming service became almost ubiquitous. Of course, one of those big business blunders was not buying Netflix when it had the chance when Netflix was just a DVD-by-mail rental service. "The irony of our indie movie about Blockbuster Video and VHS renting being available to stream on Netflix is not lost on us," Morden explained to ComicBook.com recently. "Someone at Netflix clearly has a good sense of humor about the whole situation, but I guess, as they say, history is written by the winners. It's fun to think about a fantasy world where Blockbuster and Netflix can peacefully coexist."

Netflix really pissed on BlockBuster grave with this documentary 😂 — Bobby Shmurda's Hat (@thekirk698) March 12, 2021 Blockbuster's former chief financial officer Tom Casey also appears, telling the filmmakers that he does not believe anyone would miss going to a video store when you have so much entertainment available to stream at home, notes CNN. However, there are thousands of people who still love to go to independent video stores, which Blockbuster itself helped kill during the height of its popularity.

Stoked this great documentary will be accessible to a wider audience! If you don't do Netflix, here's some other ways to watch it: https://t.co/1Pp134P6LK https://t.co/I4niTgLUxR — Melanie Kebler, Bend City Councilor (@MelanieforBend) March 12, 2021 The Last Blockbuster was released to video on demand platforms in December, but in just a few days you will not even have to digitally rent it. When you watch it, you also will not have to rewind it or pay late fees.

"Netflix is releasing a documentary about the last Blockbuster store which is pretty f— up seeing as Netflix is the reason there's only one Blockbuster store left," one Twitter user wrote. "Netflix releasing a documentary called The Last Blockbuster is the 21st century equivalent of putting your enemy's heads on spikes outside your city," another commented.

"LMAOO this is hilarious because Blockbuster had a chance to buy Netflix for 50 million and they turned it down smh," one person wrote. "Reed Hastings started Netflix after being charged $40 for late fees," another person pointed out. "In 2000, Blockbuster had the chance to buy Netflix for $50m. They turned it down. Now, Netflix is worth $200b+ and releasing a doc on the last Blockbuster that exists. This is what the last laugh looks like."