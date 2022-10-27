'Girls5eva' Renewed for Season 3 at a New Streamer

Girls5eva is getting the band back together for a brand new season airing on a whole new streaming platform. The comedy, which stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps, aired on Peacock for its first two seasons but has been renewed for a third season that will stream on Netflix, Deadline reports.

The deal for the series also reportedly includes the rights to Girls5eva's first two seasons, which will stream on both Peacock and Netflix. The series is expected to make the move to Netflix sometime in 2023 ahead of the Season 3 premiere. "Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch. And we are endlessly grateful to our partners at NBCU for their boundless commitment," said executive producers Meredith Scardino, Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond and Robert Carlock in a statement.

"Today, we are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy," they continued. "We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer and Gloria to the global Netflix audience. Well, not fully introduce, if you look closely, Girls5eva can be seen in the background of the Woodstock '99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire." Netflix head of comedy Tracey Pakosta added, "We are so happy to bring Girls5eva to Netflix. Just like the show, we are so excited to reunite with this amazing team."

Girls5eva's second season followed the band's push to release an album amid Gloria's knee replacement surgery and recovery, a plot point brought about by Pell's real-life injury, Philipps told PopCulture.com in May. "I just want to say this, that this woman [Pell] was literally recovering from such a major surgery when we started shooting again," Philipps said through tears. "I will actually get choked up when I talk about it. [Pell was] showing up every day, doing so much work to the point where – I don't even know. She's a superhuman person and also just making it funny. It was just like, we know Paula Pell is a genius because we know this. She's an icon. She's a genius, but watching [her] this year was truly the most inspiring thing ever."