Netflix’s ‘Bird Box’ Features Secret Cameo From ‘Catfish’ Star Nev Schulman

Catfish star Nev Schulman and his wife Laura Perlongo have a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in Netflix‘s Bird Box, the MTV star revealed.

On Friday, Schulman revealed that he and Perlongo posed for painter Lily Morris, whose work appears in the Sandra Bullock film.

“Ok ok. We actually know the artist (@lilyjmorris) who did the paintings for #BirdBox and posed for her,” Schulman wrote. “Check out her awesome art!”

Schulman also posted his review of the film. “#BirdBox ⁠was scary and all, but the creepiest part is how much the couple in Sandra Bullock’s painting looks like me and Laura,” he joked on Thursday.

Morris is a New York-based painter who shared a look at the massive canvas she created that appears in the film on her own Instagram page. She also posted a clip of the scene in the film, adding “Ballistically enthusiastic about this.”

According to a 2017 Martha’s Vineyard Times profile, Morris studied at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design. She first worked in Philadelphia before doing artist’s residencies in Beijing, Florence and Austerlitz, New York. She is now based in Hudson, New York, since she discovered living in New York City was too distracting.

“I definitely felt that I had to fling myself into the world to learn what I needed to learn and investigate all angles of the human experience,” Morris said of leaving Martha’s Vineyard, where she grew up. “It would have been too much of a spectacle to evolve from a child to an actualized human being here. I needed to be far, far away from the loving and watchful eye of our community.”

Morris also created a series of artworks on the topic of celebrity and how the internet has changed how people cultivate their own personalities. Other works are on the theme of the American Dream.

“I was thinking about the values we have as a country,” she told Martha’s Vineyard Times. “I guess I was trying to understand a more human side to reaching for this ephemeral American dream. What is the American dream these days? What would it actually look like to reach these cultural goals? I think the clumsiness of being a human would make any lifestyle look a little different than one might imagine.”

Morris’ piece of work for Bird Box is likely being seen by more people than any other piece she has created. Netflix claims the film was viewed more than 45 million times between Dec. 21 and Dec. 28.

Bird Box was directed by Oscar-winner Susanne Bier and stars Bullock as a mother who has to survive in a post-apocalyptic world while wearing a blindfold. The cast includes Trevante Rhodes, Jacki Weaver, Rosa Salazar, John Malkovich, Sarah Paulson and B.D. Wong. It is based on the novel by Josh Malerman.

Photo credit: Netflix