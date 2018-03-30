6 Best Movies Coming to Netflix This Weekend

A new month is just around the corner and that means a new crop of movies is coming to Netflix.

April is bringing a slew of new options, and the movie selections are the highlights of the batch.

There is a healthy mix of family films, action flicks and dramatic fare to fill your Netlfix queue up for the month to come.

Scroll through to see six of the best films coming to Netflix in April.

‘Bad Boys’

The Michael Bay-directed action comedy features both Will Smith and Martin Lawrence at the height of their powers in what is one of the ’90s most memorable flicks.

Plus there is a third Bad Boys film in the works, as well as a TV show, so it would be in action fans’ best interests to refamiliarize themselves with the beloved movie.

‘Friday Night Lights’

If you are familiar with the NBC drama series of the same name but not the original, it’s time to introduce yourself how Friday Night Lights first hit the screen.

The 2004 movie, which is based on a book by H. G. Bissinger, follows the ups and downs of a high school football team and all the drama that follows them.

It also features a solid cast that includes Billy Bob Thorton, Connie Britton, Lucas Black and Tim McGraw.

‘The Iron Giant’

The Iron Giant was a box office disappointment at the time of its release, but it has since become a cult classic that kids of all ages can enjoy.

The film follows a boy (Eli Marienthal) who discovers a massive robot (Vin Diesel) that has fallen from space. As the pairs bonds, they are forced to fight off military forces attempting to capture the “iron giant.”

Plus the robot makes an appearance in the new film Ready Player One, so the Netflix addition makes it easier to show younger viewers wear the character originated.

‘The Lost Boys’

The Lost Boys is essential viewing for any Netflix subscriber interested in ’80s pop culture.

The horror flick, which is all about a gang of young vampires, stars some the great young talents of the time, including Corey Haim, Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Feldman, Dianne Wiest and Jason Patric.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest’

Pirates of the Caribbean fans have been in a tough spot in recent months, ever since Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl left the streaming service in December. While they still had the latest film in the franchise, 2017’s lackluster Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, they have had nothing else to tide them over.

Luckily Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, the second movie in the franchise will be added on Sunday. Aside from continuing the journeys of Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), Elizabeth Swann (Kiera Knightly) and Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), villain Davy Jones (Bill Nighy) is introduced.

‘Scarface’

The now-iconic tale of Tony Montana (Al Pacino) is headed to Netflix in what will be one of viewers favorite flicks added this month.

For those who have never seen the film, Scarface follows Montana’s journey to becoming a drug kingpin in Miami. Along the way, a cast that includes Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer and Steven Bauer brings over-the-top violence, insanely quotable lines and a compelling mob plot to life.

Available April 1

A Sort of Family

Along Came Polly

Bad Boys

Battlefield Earth

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Big Time

Body of Lies

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Cats & Dogs

Cold Mountain

Dare to Be Wild

Deep Blue Sea

Fish People

Friday Night Lights

Jackass 2.5

Life Is Beautiful

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Mortal Kombat

Nancy Drew

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Scarface

Seven

Sin City

Speed Racer

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Duchess

The Family Man

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Iron Giant

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Lost Boys

The Queen of the Damned

The Spy Next Door

Wakfu: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 2-15

Avail. 4/2/18

La Piloto: Season 1

Avail. 4/3/18

Fary Is the New Black — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/5/18

Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall

Despicable Me 3

Avail. 4/6/18

6 Balloons — NETFLIX FILM

Amateur — NETFLIX FILM

Fastest Car: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Money Heist: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Orbiter 9 — NETFLIX FILM

Ram Dass, Going Home — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sun Dogs

The 4th Company — NETFLIX FILM

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/7/18

24 Hours to Live

Avail. 4/9/18

AMO: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/10/18

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/12/18

Pickpockets — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/13/18

Chef’s Table: Pastry — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Come Sunday — NETFLIX FILM

I Am Not An Easy Man — NETFLIX FILM

Lost in Space: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/15/18

Lakeview Terrace

Seven Pounds

Available April 16-30:

Avail. 4/17/18

The Chalet: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/18/18

Friend Request

Pelé

Avail. 4/19/18

Charité: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chasing The Dragon

Avail. 4/20/18

Aggretsuko: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dope: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dude — NETFLIX FILM

Kodachrome — NETFLIX FILM

Mercury 13 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/21/18

The Letdown: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/24/18

Call the Midwife: Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017”

Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/25/18

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Psychokinesis — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/27/18

3%: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Bobby Kennedy for President — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Candy Jar — NETFLIX FILM

Holy Goalie

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Week Of — NETFLIX FILM

Coming in April

Jane The Virgin: Season 4

Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity