6 Best Movies Coming to Netflix This Weekend

A new month is just around the corner and that means a new crop of movies is coming to Netflix.
April is bringing a slew of new options, and the movie selections are the highlights of the batch.
There is a healthy mix of family films, action flicks and dramatic fare to fill your Netlfix queue up for the month to come.
Scroll through to see six of the best films coming to Netflix in April.
‘Bad Boys’
The Michael Bay-directed action comedy features both Will Smith and Martin Lawrence at the height of their powers in what is one of the ’90s most memorable flicks.
Plus there is a third Bad Boys film in the works, as well as a TV show, so it would be in action fans’ best interests to refamiliarize themselves with the beloved movie.
‘Friday Night Lights’
If you are familiar with the NBC drama series of the same name but not the original, it’s time to introduce yourself how Friday Night Lights first hit the screen.
The 2004 movie, which is based on a book by H. G. Bissinger, follows the ups and downs of a high school football team and all the drama that follows them.
It also features a solid cast that includes Billy Bob Thorton, Connie Britton, Lucas Black and Tim McGraw.
‘The Iron Giant’
The Iron Giant was a box office disappointment at the time of its release, but it has since become a cult classic that kids of all ages can enjoy.
The film follows a boy (Eli Marienthal) who discovers a massive robot (Vin Diesel) that has fallen from space. As the pairs bonds, they are forced to fight off military forces attempting to capture the “iron giant.”
Plus the robot makes an appearance in the new film Ready Player One, so the Netflix addition makes it easier to show younger viewers wear the character originated.
‘The Lost Boys’
The Lost Boys is essential viewing for any Netflix subscriber interested in ’80s pop culture.
The horror flick, which is all about a gang of young vampires, stars some the great young talents of the time, including Corey Haim, Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Feldman, Dianne Wiest and Jason Patric.
‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest’
Pirates of the Caribbean fans have been in a tough spot in recent months, ever since Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl left the streaming service in December. While they still had the latest film in the franchise, 2017’s lackluster Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, they have had nothing else to tide them over.
Luckily Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, the second movie in the franchise will be added on Sunday. Aside from continuing the journeys of Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), Elizabeth Swann (Kiera Knightly) and Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), villain Davy Jones (Bill Nighy) is introduced.
‘Scarface’
The now-iconic tale of Tony Montana (Al Pacino) is headed to Netflix in what will be one of viewers favorite flicks added this month.
For those who have never seen the film, Scarface follows Montana’s journey to becoming a drug kingpin in Miami. Along the way, a cast that includes Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer and Steven Bauer brings over-the-top violence, insanely quotable lines and a compelling mob plot to life.
Available April 1
A Sort of Family
Along Came Polly
Bad Boys
Battlefield Earth
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Big Time
Body of Lies
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Cats & Dogs
Cold Mountain
Dare to Be Wild
Deep Blue Sea
Fish People
Friday Night Lights
Jackass 2.5
Life Is Beautiful
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Mortal Kombat
Nancy Drew
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Scarface
Seven
Sin City
Speed Racer
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
The Duchess
The Family Man
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Iron Giant
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Lost Boys
The Queen of the Damned
The Spy Next Door
Wakfu: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 2-15
Avail. 4/2/18
La Piloto: Season 1
Avail. 4/3/18
Fary Is the New Black — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/5/18
Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall
Despicable Me 3
Avail. 4/6/18
6 Balloons — NETFLIX FILM
Amateur — NETFLIX FILM
Fastest Car: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Money Heist: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Orbiter 9 — NETFLIX FILM
Ram Dass, Going Home — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sun Dogs
The 4th Company — NETFLIX FILM
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/7/18
24 Hours to Live
Avail. 4/9/18
AMO: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/10/18
Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/12/18
Pickpockets — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/13/18
Chef’s Table: Pastry — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Come Sunday — NETFLIX FILM
I Am Not An Easy Man — NETFLIX FILM
Lost in Space: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/15/18
Lakeview Terrace
Seven Pounds
Available April 16-30:
Avail. 4/17/18
The Chalet: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/18/18
Friend Request
Pelé
Avail. 4/19/18
Charité: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Chasing The Dragon
Avail. 4/20/18
Aggretsuko: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dope: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dude — NETFLIX FILM
Kodachrome — NETFLIX FILM
Mercury 13 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/21/18
The Letdown: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/24/18
Call the Midwife: Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017”
Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/25/18
Bill Nye: Science Guy
Psychokinesis — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/27/18
3%: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bobby Kennedy for President — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Candy Jar — NETFLIX FILM
Holy Goalie
The Man Who Knew Infinity
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Week Of — NETFLIX FILM
Coming in April
Jane The Virgin: Season 4
Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity