Netflix Axing Major Zombie Show This Month

Netflix is axing a major zombie show this month, leaving fans just two weeks to rewatch it. It's been revealed that Z Nation, a former SyFy series, will exit the streaming service on Thursday, Jan. 26. Currently all 5 seasons of the creepy horror show are available to stream on Netflix, but they will be shuffling off very soon.

Z Nation was created by Karl Schaefer and Craig Engler, and originally premiered on SyFy in 2014. The show went on to run for 68 episodes, eventually ending in 2012. The story follows a team who "embarks on a perilous cross-country mission to transport the one man who survived a deadly zombie virus, hoping he holds the key to a vaccine." Among the show's cast members were Kellita Smith, DJ Qualls, Michael Welch, Keith Allan, Anastasia Baranova, Russell Hodgkinson, Pisay Pao, Nat Zang, Tom Everett Scott, and Harold Perrineau. The show also featured Henry Rollins, Mario Van Peebles, and Lydia Hearst, among many others.

In 2019, Schaefer and Engler created Black Summer, a Z Nation spinoff series. The show ran for two seasons on Netflix. Stars of Black Summer include Jaime King, Justin Chu Cary, Christine Lee, Sal Velez Jr., Kelsey Flower, Erika Hau, Gwynyth Walsh, Mustafa Alabssi, Edsson Morales, and Zoe Marlett.

Ahead of Black Summer Season 2, King sat down for a chat with ScreenRant to discuss what she was most "excited" about in the new episodes. "I'm just so excited that people have something to watch, first and foremost," she said. "For season two, not just for Rose and for Anna, but for some of the most extraordinary actors. Edsson [Morales], who plays Manny, has one whole film – or what I call a film – with Justin [Chu Cary], who plays Spears. I'm so excited for people to discover these actors that they haven't seen in this kind of work before."

She added, "And it's breathtaking to watch oners where everyone's just so present. Every person on this cast and crew literally poured their hearts out, put their lives on the line, their families on the line for this. They couldn't see their kids. That's the truth. I could give you some spiel about what it is specifically, but it really is that we put everything into this. And that informs the most exciting things about the show." While Z Nation will be leaving Netflix, at this time there is no indication that Black Summer is exiting.