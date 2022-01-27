Netflix Adds One of the Best Family Movies Ever

Netflix viewers have their next cozy movie night sorted. The beloved children’s film Paddington was recently added to the streaming service, and the fan-favorite already has social media in a flutter. If you missed this darling film when it was released in 2014, there is no time like the present to stream it.

Paddington follows the adventures of the eponymous bear (voiced by No Time To Die‘s Ben Whishaw) from “darkest Peru” as he leaves behind his Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton) to explore a new life in London. After stowing away on a ship with a dwindling supply of marmalade sandwiches, Paddington meets the Brown family. While Mr. Brown (Downton Abbey‘s Hugh Bonneville) has his doubts about the sweet but troublemaking bear, Mrs. Brown (The Shape of Water‘s Sally Hawkins) and their children welcome him to the family with open arms. However, a scheming taxidermist played with villainous glee by Nicole Kidman throws the bear’s new life into delightful chaos.

Paddington was a certified hit, making $282 million at the international box office and boasting a 97% critics score and an 80% audience score on review aggregate Rotten Tomatoes. It spawned an even-more beloved sequel, Paddington 2, which brought on Hugh Grant as a new villain in one of the best roles of his career (no, seriously). A third film is on the way after director Paul King concludes work on the origin story Wonka

Now that Paddington is streaming on Netflix and Paddington 2 is on HBO Max, fans on Twitter are delighted by the opportunity of a double feature. “PADDINGTON IS ON NETFLIX DO NOT EVEN THINK ABOUT HITTING ME UP,” tweeted one excited fan. “Paddington is on Netflix and Paddington 2 is on HBO so if you have access to both you need to treat yourself to the most wholesome and heartwarming double feature of your life,” wrote another Twitter user. “WHO WAS GONNA TELL ME PADDINGTON IS ON NETFLIX US?!!!” demanded another fan. One Twitter user summed it up best: “Life can be scary but Paddington is on Netflix so it’s now a little less scary.”