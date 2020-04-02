James Bond Movies Were Just Removed From Netflix Ahead of 'No Time to Die' Release

✖

Netflix had to say goodbye to several popular movies at the end of August. The streaming service removed two James Bond films — Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace. The two movies were removed about a month before the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, will be released

Both Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace were removed from Netflix on Aug. 30. The films both left Netflix shortly before the latest Bond film is expected to premiere in theaters. No Time to Die is currently expected to premiere in theaters on Oct. 8, 2021. The movie has been delayed several times over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No Time to Die was originally set to be released in April 2020. But, due to the severity of the pandemic, it was pushed back to November of that year. However, since the world was still dealing with the extreme nature of the pandemic in November, the movie's release was once again pushed back to April 2021. Earlier this year, in January, it was reported that the latest release date for No Time to Die wouldn't be coming to fruition. Finally, they shared that No Time to Die would be released on Oct. 8, 2021, well over a year after it was first set to premiere.

No Time to Die will feature Daniel Craig's final turn as 007. The film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, also stars Lashana Lynch, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, and Christoph Waltz. The upcoming James Bond film, which will be the 25th movie in the James Bond series, was co-written by Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Back in March 2020, when Craig hosted Saturday Night Live in order to promote No Time to Die, he referenced the fact that Waller-Bridge was one of the writers for the film in his opening monologue. Not only did he joke about her collaboration on the film, but he also confirmed that No Time to Die would be his last Bond film.

"Now, this next James Bond film is going to be my last, but it's going to be one of the best because we got Phoebe Waller-Bridge from Fleabag to come and help with some of the dialogue," Craig joked at the time. "It's not going to be that different, but every so often I will turn to the camera and I will say, 'The name's Bond, James Bond. Is it bad that I fancy the Pope?'"