Nicole Kidman Shuts Down Interview Question About Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman recently shut down an interview question, after being asked about her ex-husband Tom Cruise. Kidman stars in the new movie Being the Ricardos, which is about a tumultuous time in Lucille Ball’s marriage to Desi Arnaz. Speaking about portraying the famed couple’s relationship, Kidman told The Guardian’s Eva Wiseman, “It’s about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn’t work out. But from it come some extraordinary things. And I love that. I love that it’s not a happy ending.”

She continued, “This film says you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave remnants of it that exist forever. Yeah, that’s really gorgeous,” she continued. “You can’t make people behave how you want them to, and sometimes you’re going to fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with. And I think that’s all very relatable. You may have kids with them. You may not, but they were very much in love.”

Wiseman then asked Kidman “with exquisite care” if her comment was in reference to her past marriage with Cruise. “Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, that’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation. So no,” Kidman responded, adding, “And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right.’”

Kidman and Cruise married in 1990, and were married for 11 years, until she filed for divorce in 2001. The couple share two children together.Cruise had previously been married to actress Mimi Rogers (1987-1990), and after divorcing Kidman he went on to date Penelope Cruz for a few years.

The Mission: Impossible star then dated Katie Holmes, with whom he shares one daughter, Suri born in 2005. Cruise and Holmes married in 2006 and were together for roughly six years before Holmes filed for divorce. The terms of their divorce settlement are legally sealed, per New York law requirements.

After her divorce from Cruise, Kidman secretly dated Lenny Kravitz, whom she revealed years later she’d been engaged to. She eventually began dating fellow Australian, and country music superstar, Keith Urban. The pair married in 2006 and share two daughters: Sunday Rose (born in 2008) and Faith Margaret (born in 2010).