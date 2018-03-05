Oscars 2018: ‘The Shape of Water’ Wins Best Picture

The Shape of Water won Best Picture at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Director Guillermo del Toro dedicates his Best Picture Oscar for ‘The Shape of Water’ to ‘every young filmmaker.’ “This is a door, kick it open and come in.” https://t.co/PR48iXw93O #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Ysa7zsJumA — ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2018

Shape also won Best Director (Guillermo Del Toro), Best Original Score (Alexandre Desplat) and Best Production Design.

The movie was one of nine nominees for the top award, and among the most critically acclaimed films of 2017.

The other nominees in the category were Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, Joe Wright’s Darkest Hour, Greta Girwig’s Lady Bird, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread, Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name, Steven Spielberg’s The Post, Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water and Martin McDonaugh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Bonnie & Clyde stars Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced the winner, after last year’s mishap. The two were handed the wrong envelope, which led them to announcing La La Land as Best Picture. The real winner was Moonlight.

Jimmy Kimmel also hosted the awards for the second consecutive year.

The ceremony featured several references to the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, as it was the first Oscars since last fall’s sexual harassment scandals rocked the movie industry. In October, dozens of women came forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment. Kevin Spacey was also accused of misconduct and taken out of Ridley Scott’s All The Money In The World. Christopher Plummer, who replaced him, was nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

Although The Shape of Water was up for 13 awards, the Oscars were spread out to different films throughout the night. Gary Oldman won Best Actor for Darkest Hour, while Frances McDormand won Best Actress for Three Billboards. McDormand’s co-star, Sam Rockwell, won for Best Supporting Actress and I, Tonya‘s Allison Janney won Best Supporting Actress.

The other multi-award-winners were Dunkirk, Blade Runner 2049 and Coco. Darkest Hour also won for Best Makeup.

Get Out won Best Original Screenplay and Call Me By Your Name took home Best Adapted Screenplay. The Chilean film A Fantastic Woman won Best Foreign Language Film. Icarus, a documentary about the Russian Olympic doping scandal, won Best Documentary Feature.

This year’s honorary Oscars went to Agnes Varda, Charles Burnett, Donald Sutherland and Owen Roizman during the Governors Awards in November.

Photo Credit: Fox Searchlight