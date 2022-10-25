Netflix Adding Iconic Reality TV Series in November

Although Netflix is building its roster of original reality television shows, the streamer is also busy bringing in the classics of the genre. In November, fans of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County will get to celebrate its sweet 16th birthday. The Hills will also be joining the Netflix line-up in December.

"Get ready to FEEL THE RAIN ON YOUR SKIN! because the first two seasons of Laguna Beach are coming to Netflix in the US on November 11, as well as The Hills on December 15," the streamer announced Tuesday. "Feel the rain on your skin" is a reference to The Hills' theme song, Natasha Beddingfield's hit "Unwritten." It's unclear why Netflix's deal does not include the third season of Laguna Beach, which is available to stream on Paramount+.

Get ready to FEEL THE RAIN ON YOUR SKIN! because the first two seasons of Laguna Beach are coming to Netflix in the US on November 11, as well as The Hills on December 15! pic.twitter.com/YTr7JOqcM7 — Netflix (@netflix) October 25, 2022

Laguna Beach aired on MTV from September 2004 to November 2006. The first season introduced Lauren Conrad, Lo Bosworth, Stephen Colletti, Morgan Olsen, Trey Phillips, and Christina Schuller as seniors at Laguna Beach High School. Kristin Cavallari and Talan Torriero were in their junior year during Season 1.

After Laguna Beach, many of the show's stars graduated to The Hills, which ran from May 2006 to July 2010. Conrad, Bosworth, and Cavallari appeared on The Hills, while Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Heidi Montag, and Stephanie Pratt were introduced during the show. Port was also the focus of the short-lived spinoff The City after she moved to New York City. Partridge also had her own series, Audrina, which aired in 2011.

MTV revived The Hills in 2019 for The Hills: New Beginnings. The show introduced a few new stars to the franchise and brought back several fan favorites. However, New Beginnings was hampered by the coronavirus pandemic. A second season did not air until 2021, and the show was canceled in January. Both seasons are available to stream on Paramount+.

In May, MTV greenlit a new series, The Hills: Next Gen, with a completely new cast. Partridge later said she was not a fan of the idea. "I'm a little bummed out about it but I guess they want a younger generation and as you get older, you have more responsibilities and you care about your image," Patridge said on TalkShopLive, via PEOPLE. "And we're not in our twenties anymore, so I guess getting a new generation of kids makes sense 'cause they're going to be carefree and wild." Cavallari was even more blunt, telling E! News it felt like a "slap in the face." MTV has not announced a premiere date for The Hills: Next Gen.