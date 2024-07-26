Everything Coming to Max in August 2024
'Industry' returns for its third outing and the new docuseries 'Chimp Crazy' premiers on Max next month.
House of the Dragon Season 2 may be winding to a close, with the season finale currently slated to air on Aug. 4, but Warner Bros. Discovery has plenty of other titles up its sleeve to keep viewers entertained throughout August. Following the additions of Quad Dogs and Love Lies Bleeding in July, Max is set to add dozens of new TV series and movies to the streaming platform next month.
Hitting the streamer on Aug. 11, just a week after the conclusion of House of the Dragon Season 2, the Max original series Industry will return with its third season. The hit show follows a group of young graduates competing for permanent positions at Pierpoint & Co, a prestigious investment bank in London. Other originals debuting next month are Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes, an HBO original film is directed by Nanette Burstein narrated by the late, legendary actress herself, and the Max docuseries Chimp Crazy, from the director of Netflix's Tiger King. Max will also be adding hit films such as Grown Ups, Taken, How to Train Your Dragon, Pretty Woman, and Beetlejuice, the latter of which will arrive ahead of the Sept. 6 premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.
To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $16.99 a month ($169.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $20.99 a month ($209.99/year).
Aug. 1 - Aug. 5
Aug. 1
3 Days to Kill (2014)
A Bigger Splash (2016)
Amelie (2001)
Arthur (2011)
Beetlejuice (1988)
Blackthorn (2011)
Brick Mansions (2014)
Down Terrace (2010)
Forever My Girl (2018)
Frontera (2014)
Grown Ups (2010)
Grown Ups 2 (2013)
Hercules (2014)
House Hunters International: Volume 8 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 216 (HGTV)
How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
No Place on Earth (2013)
Pathology (2008)
Pretty Woman (1990)
Rio (2011)
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Something's Gotta Give (2003)
Taken (2009)
The Convict (Skazana) Seasons 2-4 (2022)
The Good Doctor (2012)
The Perfect Host (2010)
The Two Faces of January (2014)
Two Lovers (2009)
Where the Wild Things Are (2009)
Aug. 3
Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes (HBO Original)
The Pioneer Woman, Season 37 (Food Network)
Aug. 5
Love Off the Grid, Season 2 (2024)
Mini Beat Power Rockers: Back to School (2024)
Aug. 6 - Aug. 10
Aug. 6
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears (HBO Original)
House Hunters: Where Are They Now?, Season 2 (HGTV)
Aug. 7
See No Evil, Season 13 (ID)
Finding Amelia (Discovery)
Aug. 8
Alien Encounters: Fact or Fiction, Season 1 (Discovery)
House Hunters: All Stars, Season 1 (HGTV)
Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric and Elizabeth? (Max Original)
Aug. 9
Caught!, Season 2 (Discovery)
Aug. 10
Hoffman Family Gold, Season 3 (Discovery)
Aug. 11 - Aug. 15
Aug. 11
Industry, Season 3 (HBO Original)
Aug. 12
Celebrity IOU, Season 8 (HGTV)
Aug. 13
100 Day Hotel Challenge, Season 1 (HGTV)
Mecum Full Throttle: Harrisburg PA 2024 (2024)
Aug. 15
Hop, Season 1B (Max Original)
House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 217 (HGTV)
Aug. 16 - Aug. 20
Aug. 16
Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy and Juan, Season 4 (Discovery)
Rick and Morty: The Anime (Adult Swim)
Where We Call Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
Aug. 18
BBQ High, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Chimp Crazy (HBO Original)
Impractical Jokers (Eps + Specials) (2024)
The Legend of Tarzan (2016)
Aug. 19
The Official DC Podcast (2024)
Aug. 20
Divided by Design, Season 1 (HGTV)
Aug. 21 - Aug. 25
Aug. 22
Unbelievably Vegan with Chef Charity (Max Original)
House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 218 (HGTV)
Aug. 23
The Thaw (Odwilż), Season 2 (Max Original)
Aug. 24
The Kitchen, Season 36 (Food Network)
Aug. 25
City of God: The Fight Rages On (Cidade de Deus: A Luta Não Para), Season 1 (HBO Original)
Evil Lives Here, Season 16 (ID)
Married to Evil, Season 2 (ID)
Serengeti III (2024)
Aug. 26 - Aug. 31
Aug. 26
90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After?, Season 8 (TLC)
Andrew Tate: Icon or Toxic? A Faking It Special (2024)
Bellator: Fight Camp Confidential San Jose (2024)
Serial Killer Serial Liar Levi Bellfield: A Faking It Special (2024)
The Grindr Killer Scandal: A Faking It Special (2024)
Aug. 28
Late Night Lockup, Season 2 (ID)
Aug. 29
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 35 (Food Network)
Cookie Monster's Bake Sale: Back to School (Max Original)
House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 219 (HGTV)
Aug. 30
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)
Aug. 31
Impractical Jokers Specials (2024)