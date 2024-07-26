Everything Coming to Max in August 2024

House of the Dragon Season 2 may be winding to a close, with the season finale currently slated to air on Aug. 4, but Warner Bros. Discovery has plenty of other titles up its sleeve to keep viewers entertained throughout August. Following the additions of Quad Dogs and Love Lies Bleeding in July, Max is set to add dozens of new TV series and movies to the streaming platform next month.

Hitting the streamer on Aug. 11, just a week after the conclusion of House of the Dragon Season 2, the Max original series Industry will return with its third season. The hit show follows a group of young graduates competing for permanent positions at Pierpoint & Co, a prestigious investment bank in London. Other originals debuting next month are Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes, an HBO original film is directed by Nanette Burstein narrated by the late, legendary actress herself, and the Max docuseries Chimp Crazy, from the director of Netflix's Tiger King. Max will also be adding hit films such as Grown Ups, Taken, How to Train Your Dragon, Pretty Woman, and Beetlejuice, the latter of which will arrive ahead of the Sept. 6 premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $16.99 a month ($169.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $20.99 a month ($209.99/year).