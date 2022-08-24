Kristin Cavallari Opens up About Plastic Surgery She Underwent After Having Her Kids

Kristin Cavallari is getting real about her cosmetic enhancements. The Hills alum took fan questions during an Instagram Q&A session Tuesday and spoke candidly when one of her followers asked, "Are your boobs real? They look amazing! (Jealous mom of 2 here)." Cavallari, who shares sons Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 6, with ex-husband Jay Cutler, responded that she wanted to "keep it real with y'all" and shared that after breastfeeding all three children, she "got a lift."

Cavallari, 35, also revealed that she has never gotten Botox or fillers done. "It's not for me (or maybe I should say, I've never done it). But I've seen it look amazing on some people," she told another curious fan. She noted that her "concern is that we don't know the long term effects of it (and I don't mean like 5-10 years, I mean like 20 years) and I think your face is a muscle, so we need to work it out the same way we would any other muscle." The MTV star added, "I'm super animated so I need my face to move and honestly, my lines don't bother me."

When it comes to the possibility of having more kids, the Very Cavallari alum didn't shut the idea down. "I'm not looking to have more, BUT if I met someone who didn't have kids then I would have one more," she wrote to another follower. As for what the Uncommon James founder is looking for in a partner down the line, Cavallari had a list of requirements: "Someone who is sooo comfortable in their own skin, looking to continuously grow, someone who isn't afraid to build me up and let me be me, emotionally mature who isn't afraid to express their feelings and needs (which goes with being comfortable in their skin) someone who can make me laugh, laid-back, healthy lifestyle," she responded, joking that "hot doesn't hurt either."

Cavallari also revealed where she is in her dating life currently, sharing that she hasn't really been dating "for the past couple of months." The Laguna Beach alum explained, "I go through phases. I was a dating machine for a minute (which was very fun by the way) but then I decided not to put any energy into men. Butttttt now I'm ready to get back out there."