‘The Hills’ Reboot Adds Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s Son, Brandon Thomas Lee

A surprising new face has joined the cast of MTV‘s reboot of The Hills — Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson’s son, Brandon Thomas Lee.

MTV announced the casting decision on Monday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brandon will make his reality TV debut on The Hills: New Beginnings, which is a reboot of a beloved Los Angeles reality show that ran from 2006 to 2010. He has a burgeoning career as an actor to follow. Last year, he appeared in a short film called Inherent Greed. This year, he appeared as a model in the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show. He also had a role in the Netflix original film Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. There, he worked with stars like Riverdale‘s Shannon Purser, and Noah Centineo, who broke out in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

Brandon joins a promising cast on the new series. The Hills: New Beginnings already has talent like Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado and Heidi Pratt attached. The O.C.‘s Mischa Barton will take part, along with Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port. Several cast members’ spouses are set to appear as well, including Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delcado and Ashley Wahler.

The series is currently slated to premiere sometime in 2019, though no exact date has been set yet. It is produced by MTV and Evolution Media.

According to a report by The Wrap, the 22-year-old Brandon made headlines this year when he had a very public blow-out with his father, ending with the rock star unconscious on the floor. The then-21-year-old was furious over something Lee had just posted about his mother on social media, and he stormed to his father’s bedroom. There, he and Lee got into a fight.

In Brandon’s version of the story, his father was extremely drunk, while in Lee’s version his son was in a violent rage. Lee’s fiance, Brittany Furlan, called 911 and expressed her fear that Brandon might have guns in his room.

Whatever happened, it was all dropped before long. Lee decided not to press assault charges against his son, and in a long and mournful blog post, Anderson said that she and her son had decided to expect less from him in the future. Brandon also acknowledged that his father had paid $130,000 to send him to rehab, while declining to get treatment himself.

“I thank my Dad for paying for my treatment. It’s the best thing he’s ever done for me,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “Today I am almost two years sober. Every day that goes by I feel ever more grateful. My clear mind has allowed me to do a lot with this time. So much so that I would like to offer to pay for his treatment.”