Everything Coming to Disney+ in August 2024

Disney+ already has a massive streaming library featuring titles under the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic banner, but the content catalog is about to get a little more crowded. With the final days of July here, Disney+ has released the full list of series, movies, and Disney+ originals debuting on the platform in August 2024.

August will be a big month for Star Wars fans. The George Lucas-created franchise will continue to grow next month with the debut of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures shorts Season 2 and Young Jedi Adventures, which will return with 11 new episodes of Season 2. Next month will also see Jimin and Jung Kook adventuring to three iconic global destinations – New York state, USA; Jeju Island, South Korea; and Sapporo, Japan – in their new Disney+ original travel series Are You Sure?! Also on the original content front is the Season 3 premiere of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 3.

You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $7.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $13.99 per month. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing.