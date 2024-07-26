Everything Coming to Disney+ in August 2024
'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures' Season 2 and Jimin & Jung Kook's 'Are You Sure?' headline the Disney+ August offerings.
Disney+ already has a massive streaming library featuring titles under the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic banner, but the content catalog is about to get a little more crowded. With the final days of July here, Disney+ has released the full list of series, movies, and Disney+ originals debuting on the platform in August 2024.
August will be a big month for Star Wars fans. The George Lucas-created franchise will continue to grow next month with the debut of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures shorts Season 2 and Young Jedi Adventures, which will return with 11 new episodes of Season 2. Next month will also see Jimin and Jung Kook adventuring to three iconic global destinations – New York state, USA; Jeju Island, South Korea; and Sapporo, Japan – in their new Disney+ original travel series Are You Sure?! Also on the original content front is the Season 3 premiere of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 3.
You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $7.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $13.99 per month. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ in August.
Aug. 2
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) Season 2 – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
The young Jedi continue their adventures on Tenoo, making new friends along the way.
Aug. 7
Grown-ish (S6, 18 episodes)
Aug. 8
SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) (S1, 6 episodes)
Are You Sure?! – Two Episode Premiere
Whenever BTS's Jimin and Jung Kook meet, chaos and excitement ensue! In the summer of 2023, they embark on an unforgettable trip before their military enlistment. Their unpredictable adventure, "Are You Sure?!" is full of surprises. Will Jimin and Jung Kook complete their journey safely?
Aug. 14
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2) – Two Episode Premiere
"Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" Season 2 follows the younglings as they continue their training and embark on even bigger missions across the galaxy. Helping to lead the younglings on these missions is Master Zia's new Padawan, Wes Vinik, and his astromech RO-M1. As they continue their training and grow in the ways of the Force, the young Jedi will travel to new planets with new and old friends and encounter adversaries like The Ganguls, who are growing in their pirate ranks.
Aug. 15
Are You Sure?! – Episode 3
Aug. 19
OceanXplorers (S1, 6 episodes)
Aug. 21
Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 4 episodes)
Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S2, 5 episodes)
Selenkay (S1, 8 episodes)
Aug. 22
Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal (S1, 3 episodes)
Are You Sure?! – Episode 4
Aug. 23
Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)
Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 6 episodes)
Aug. 28
SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)
Aug. 29
Are You Sure?! – Episode 5
