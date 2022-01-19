Major MTV Reality Show Canceled

The Hills: New Beginnings is not going to continue. MTV canceled the revival of one of its signature series on Tuesday, Deadline reports. New Beginnings launched in June 2019 and finished its two-season run in August 2021.

Although New Beginnings is ending, Deadline notes it is possible for MTV to pursue another spinoff of The Hills. All past seasons of The Hills remain on Paramount+, as well. New Beginnings was produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Evolution Media.

Most of the original stars from The Hills returned for New Beginnings, including Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, and Spencer Pratt. Stephanie Pratt, Whitney Port, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, Ashley Wahler, Justin Brescia, and Kaitlynn Carter Jenner also returned. The show brought in a few new people, including Brandon Thomas Lee, the son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Mischa Barton, who starred on The O.C., was featured in New Beginnings Season 1.

New Beginnings could not really gain traction like the original show since over a year passed between the first and second seasons. Season 1 aired from June to September 2019, but Season 2 was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It did not debut until May 2021 and ended in August 2021. Only 24 episodes were produced in total.

Season 2 did feature the return of Kristin Cavallari, but she only joined for one episode. In an interview with Us Weekly after she filmed her spot, Cavallari said it was “so much fun” to reunite with Patridge, Montag, and Brody Jenner. “I had such a great time. It was like no time had passed,” she said. “I’m really happy that I was able to do it.”

Cavallari, who split from ex-husband Jay Cutler in 2020, said she had no plans to make a new reality series about her life again. “I don’t like being written about, I don’t like when people think they know me or they [think they] know what they’re talking about,” the former Very Cavallari star told Us Weekly at the time. “That stuff gives me stress. So no, I’m more than happy to have my life be private!”

The Hills was created by Adam DiVello and originally ran from 2006 to 2010. It was a spinoff of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, which aired on MTV from 2004 to 2006. Other shows in the franchise include The City (2008-2010), Bromance (2008-2009), and Audrina (2011).