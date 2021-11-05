‘The Hills’ Star Whitney Port Tearfully Announces She’s 7 Weeks Pregnant: ‘Likely Another Unhealthy Pregnancy’

Whitney Port is pregnant and expecting a child with her husband, Tim Rosenman. In a new video posted to Port’s YouTube channel on Wednesday, the Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, tearfully shared that she’s seven weeks pregnant, though she admitted that she fears this pregnancy might be an “unhealthy one” after she previously suffered two heartbreaking miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy.

While Port said in the clip that pregnancy “is supposed to be obviously really exciting,” a recent trip to the doctors had them “scared” for the health of their baby. As she struggled to hold back tears, the reality TV star explained that due to her “history with miscarriages,” she had been “going to the doctor and monitoring it…and everything was looking good up until yesterday.” According to Port, during her recent ultrasound, her doctor found that “whatever was happening in there was not where it was supposed to be, given the week that I’m at.”

Port, who said her OB-GYN was “an amazing, sensitive, sweet guy,” went on to share that the specialist “said that he was pessimistic about this pregnancy.” The Hills star was recommended “to get blood drawn,” and Port said she would “get blood results back today and see if numbers are going up or going down.” However, her doctor believed “they’ll likely be going down. And he is having me come in for another ultrasound on Monday.”

“But the moral of the story is, this is likely another unhealthy pregnancy,” she continued. “It’s such a huge part of our lives right now, and it affects everything, physically and mentally and everything that we do. And it just felt like an opportunity to just share it, because I couldn’t just sit here and go on with my life and not share it. And I know that there’s likely so many people out there that have had to deal with this.”

The With Whit podcast host, who sat alongside her husband throughout the duration of the video, said that she’s “extremely grateful” for their 4-year-old son Sonny Sanford, but she’s “scared for myself and my confidence and my self-worth and what this means for that, and also for not being able to give this family what I think would be the best for it.” She added, “The emotions are obviously very complicated.”

In the comments section of the video, the True Whit author revealed that she and Rosenman, whom she married in 2015, received good news from the doctor. According to Port, the doctor “actually saw an embryo and a heartbeat, which is something that we were not expecting.” The couple, who revealed in 2019 they suffered a miscarriage before revealing earlier this year in January that they suffered another pregnancy loss, said they “wanted to keep you posted just because, I think for both of us, we feel like keeping this a secret feels weird and wrong. Sharing this with you just feels right.”