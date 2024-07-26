Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 26)

July is nearing its end, and so is the list of content headed to Netflix this month. Following the additions of The Decameron, Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam, and All American Season 6 this week, Netflix is set to add six more titles to the streaming library this weekend, marking some of the final additions from the July 2024 content list. This weekend's roundup includes everything from Elite Season 8 to Too hot to Handle Season 6, with the new original films House of Ga'a and Non Negotiable also set to premiere. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'The Dragon Prince': Season 6 Premiere Date: Friday, July 26

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "As Callum and Rayla set out in search of a way to destroy Aaravos, their friends face the elf's insidious influence in both Xadia and Katolis."

'Elite': Season 8 Premiere Date: Friday, July 26

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "The arrival of siblings Emilia and Héctor Krawietz, leaders of Las Encinas alumni association, shake the school foundations. Influential, powerful, corrupt and corrupters, the Krawietz will scatter chaos wherever they go and will destroy the lives of those who fall prey to them. Only Omar will be able to face them and will be willing to do anything to see them fall, because in the end, they represent everything that has always been wrong in Las Encinas."

'House of Ga'a' Premiere Date: Friday, July 26

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Bashorun Gaa recounts the rise and fall of a ruthless kingmaker who wielded deceit and voodoo to reign, only to be undone by his own blood."

'Non Negotiable' Premiere Date: Friday, July 26

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Hostage negotiator Alan Bender is called to rescue the president from a kidnapping, only to find himself also mediating to save his wife and marriage."

'Too Hot to Handle': Season 6 (new episodes) Premiere Date: Friday, July 26

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Too Hot to Handle, the series that aims to help horny singles form deeper emotional connections and win big money, is back. For the first time ever this year's naughty nymphos think they know what they signed up for, but retreat warden LANA has some tricks up her sleeve with a new prize, new twists and some old, familiar faces. That's not all...S6 introduces brand new sidekick 'BAD LANA' who is guaranteed to stir up some trouble."

'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.' Premiere Date: Friday, July 26

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: "A CIA agent and a KGB operative put their differences aside to combat a global crime organization in this droll actioner based on the 1960s TV series."

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix is giving subscribers the opportunity to catch up on any titles that are set to leave before July is up. This weekend, no TV series or movies are scheduled to exit, making it the perfect time to fit in a final watch of some of the below titles set to exit on July 31. Leaving 7/31

American Graffiti

Anaconda

Enough

Fatal Attraction

Glass

Hulk

King Richard

Knocked Up

Lucy

Moneyball

Public Enemies

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

Role Models

Shrek

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Something's Gotta Give

The Great Wall

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Theory of Everything

Top Gear: Seasons 29-30

Traffic