Netflix Adds Banned 'Powerpuff Girls' Episode

Netflix subscribers can now visit the city of Townsville once again since The Powerpuff Girls has resurfaced on the streamer. Every episode of the original classic series is available, including the infamous "See Me, Feel Me, Gnomey" episode. The musical episode, crafted as a tribute to the great rock operas, never aired on Cartoon Network and did not surface at all in the U.S. until 2009.

In "See Me, Feel Me, Gnomey," Blossom, Buttercup, and Bubbles find themselves tricked by a gnome. He offers them peace in Townsville, but they have to give up their powers. They soon learn about his evil plan and outsmart him. The episode is filled with songs performed and written in the style of The Who's Tommy, Pink Floyd's The Wall, Jesus Christ Superstar, and other rock operas. The title itself is a reference to the Tommy song "See Me, Feel Me."

I spoke too soon! The full show is up on Netflix now, including the episode "See Me, Feel Me, Gnomey" in season 5 which isn't on HBO Max https://t.co/zlMHYtnEe1 pic.twitter.com/q2zLLzwuPu — Animation on HBO Max (@AnimationOnMax) April 4, 2023

The Powerpuff Girls resurfaced on Netflix earlier this month. This wouldn't be that notable, since the show is also streaming on HBO Max. But the Twitter page @AnimationonMax noted that "See Me, Feel Me, Gnomey" is on Netflix, despite missing from HBO Max. It's unclear why Cartoon Network's parent company, now Warner Bros. Discovery, wouldn't include the episode on its own platform.

"See Me, Feel Me, Gnomey" was supposed to air on Cartoon Network in February 2004. However, the episode was pulled from the schedule. Cartoon Network claimed that some metal beans in destroyed buildings looked like crosses. One of the hippies also looked like Jesus Christ. Another theory is that the strobe effects in the "Hear Me Fathers" scene caused the episode to be withdrawn (similar to the infamous Pokemon Porygon episode).

The episode aired in other countries around the world between 2003 and 2006. (The episode even aired in Canada in 2004.) It finally surfaced in the U.S. on DVD. Since then, the episode has been available to download on digital platforms. It was also included when The Powerpuff Girls was available on Amazon's Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix in the past.

Netflix is also home to the Powerpuff Girls specials 'Twas the Fight Before Christmas (2003) and The Powerpuff Girls Rule!!! (2008). The 2016-2019 reboot series, also simply titled The Powerpuff Girls, is only available to stream on HBO Max. Unfortunately, the 2002 feature film The Powerpuff Girls Movie isn't available on either platform. Another reboot, this time involving creator Craig McCracken, was announced last year.