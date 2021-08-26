Netflix Adding an Iconic '90s Sitcom in September

✖

Among the many new additions coming to Netflix in September is an iconic sitcom that will have '90s kids very excited. The streaming service has announced that all seasons and series of the original Saved by the Bell are debuting on Sept. 15. This includes The College Years and the made-for-tv movies Hawaiian Style and Wedding in Las Vegas.

Saved by the Bell debuted on NBC in 1989, a reworked version of the Disney Channel series Good Morning, Miss Bliss, which had debuted the year prior. The show starred Mark-Paul Gosselaar as slick California teen Zack Morris, a student of bayside High who regularly got himself and all his friends into trouble. The cast was rounded out by Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Lark Voorhies, and the late Dustin Diamond. Saved by the Bell ran for four seasons, a total of 86 episodes, eventually ending in 1993. The same year, Saved by the Bell: The College Years debuted, running for only one season.

Zack, Kelly, Slater, Jessie, Lisa, and Screech are coming to Netflix Saved By The Bell: The Original Franchise hits Netflix (in The US) on Sept 15! We’re talking all eps from the original series plus The College Years and both TV movies: Hawaiian Style and Wedding in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/wpaemCTIBL — Netflix (@netflix) August 24, 2021

The saga of the Bayside crew came to a close with Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas, a TV movie that followed the gang as they headed to the Neon Capital so Zack and Kelly (Thiessen) could get married. Notably, NBC also produced Saved by the Bell: The New Class a spinoff that debuted the same year the original series ended, and featured the adventures of a new Bayside High class. This series featured only two original Saved by the Bell characters: Principal Belding (played by Dennis Haskins) and Samuel "Screech" Powers (Diamond). It also ran longer than the original series, lasting for seven seasons, until January 2000.

In 2020, a Saved by the Bell revival series debuted on Peacock, featuring most of the original cast returning. The new series follows the students and staff of Bayside High after California Gov. Zack Morris has students from underfunded schools — which he is being criticized for closing — funneled into better-funded ones. This leads to some interesting social issues between the teens that come from affluence, and those who are from lower-income families. The show was renewed for a second season which does not yet have an announced premiere date.