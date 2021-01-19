'Saved By the Bell' Revival Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

✖

The Saved By the Bell revival has officially been renewed for a second season at NBC's streaming service Peacock, The Wrap reports. Season 2 will be 10 episodes and come two months after Season 1 was released in November 2020.

"I’m thrilled that Saved by the Bell has been renewed," executive producer Tracey Wigfield said in a statement. "I’ve been blown away by all the love for the show and can’t wait to go back and make more episodes. Hopefully we stay on Peacock for many more seasons, and then in 30 years, somebody does a reboot of our reboot and invents the threeboot.

Season 1 began after California governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) closed too many underfunded high schools and suggested that the affected students enroll at the state's most well-funded schools, including Bayside High. The episodes touched on issues including class, race and privilege and feature a new cast of young actors including Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Belmont Cameli and Dexter Darden. Original series stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley appeared as series regulars and Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies recurred.

"Saved by the Bell brought a fresh and modern take to the beloved original series that resonated with viewers of all ages," Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming," said in a statement. "Season 1 tackled topical, relevant issues with wit, heart, humor and just the right amount of nostalgia. And we look forward to bringing fans back to Bayside next season."

"We are immensely proud of Tracey’s innovative reimagining of Saved by the Bell for a new generation. The stories told in Season 1 are both authentic and meaningful, and are elevated by outstanding performances from our cast," added Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television. "We are grateful to our partners at Peacock and the fans for their continued support of the series. We can’t wait to be back next semester at Bayside High – a place where all are welcome!"

Berkley told PEOPLE in November that working on the reboot felt like "home." "It's a very special thing we share," she said of her original castmates. "It's touching to have all these years of people that you care about and that you're rooting for."

"It was sort of a trip, stepping back into the Saved By the Bell set," Lopez added, joking, "The best part of this modern version is not having to rock that mullet that I had back in the day. And then seeing the old gang back together again, that's a lot of fun."