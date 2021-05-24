Acclaimed Horror Movie Coming to Netflix, and You Probably Haven't Seen It

✖

Netflix recently unveiled all the new content coming to the streaming service in June and there's an acclaimed horror movie dropping next month that many movie fans probably haven't seen it. On June 1, Netflix subscribers will be able to stream The Wind, a 2018 horror film set in the old West. The movie follows two young couples who moved to an unpopulated area of New Mexico, but soon very strange things begin happening, which causes tension among the four friends who live in the lonely Western fields.

The Wind stars Caitlin Gerard and Ashley Zukerman as Elizabeth and Isaac Macklin; and Julia Goldani Telles and Dylan McTee as Emma and Gideon Harper. Additionally, Martin Patterson and Miles Anderson star, with Anderson playing The Reverend, a character who may or may not also add to the supernatural threat seemingly posed. The Wind was directed by Emma Tammi, from a script by Teresa Sutherland, and held its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2018. It's found much acclaim with critics, earning a score of 81% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

In 2019, Tammi sat down with Rue Morgue to talk about the movie and shared how the project came to be. "It was brought to me, and then I had the opportunity to work on it a little bit with the writer, Teresa Sutherland; we did a couple of passes on it together," she said. "I was really drawn to the story, her writing style and the characters, which were so well-developed."

Tammi went on to share some of the inspiration behind the movie. "On top of that, she had been inspired by actual historical accounts of women of that time, and one of the books she had used as her primary source of inspiration and research was one I had read as a teenager," she explained. "I was already so interested in that time period and this experience she had tapped into."

Another reason that Tammi "was so taken with this script was because it felt relevant, but it wasn’t trying to be; it wasn’t in a heavy-handed way." She went on to say, "It felt like a very relatable human story. Lizzy’s character, and really all of the characters in the film, embodies so many different things. We feel sympathy for her, we feel anger for her at times, we question her."

Tammi continued: "She goes through every range of emotion, and a lead character who’s that complicated is, for me as a filmmaker, something I’m very interested in portraying. That’s why it felt so relevant, but not because it was trying to embody contemporary themes. I think it just naturally did that, because it tapped into something about the very core of being human."