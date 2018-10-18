Netflix: 4 Movies Coming This Week

Who’s ready for a Netflix marathon this week? The streaming service is unloading a few original movies — and even more TV shows — for viewers to binge during the cool, crisp days of October.

In addition to the new options that have already dropped on Netflix in October, check out what’s coming between now and Oct. 25. From slapstick children’s movies to dark, international thrillers, Netflix has something to offer any and everyone this month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

‘Gnome Alone’ – Netflix film

In this animated feature film, a high-schooler teams up with garden gnomes at her new creepy house to stop tiny creatures from another world who want to eat everything in sight.

Coming October 19.

‘Haunted’ – Season 1

In this Netflix original series, real people tell their real stories of what happened to them from the supernatural world. From the executive producers of The Purge franchise and Lore, Haunted gives a chilling glimpse into the first-person accounts from people who have witnessed horrifying, peculiar, extraordinary supernatural events and other unexplained phenomenons that continue to haunt them.

Just in time for Halloween, Haunted is available to stream on Oct. 19.

‘Illang: The Wolf Brigade’ – Netflix film

In 2029, a special unit of the South Korean police called Illang battles a terrorist group threatening to undo years of efforts to unify the two Koreas. Little do they know, another enemy may be lurking nearby.

Available to stream on Oct. 19.

‘Larva Island’ – Season 1

The two worms from the Netflix children’s show Larva now find themselves stranded on a tropical island. The two goofy larva buddies find slapstick fun in everything from discovering food to meeting new animal friends.

Available to stream Oct. 19.

‘The Night Comes for Us’ – Netflix film

After sparing a girl’s life during a massacre, an elite Triad assassin is targeted by an onslaught of murderous gangsters. This international action thriller is perfect for a spooky October evening.

Available to stream Oct. 19.

‘Adam Sandler 100% Fresh’ – Netflix film

Those looking for lighter fare will enjoy this documentary, which follows Adam Sandler as he takes his comical musical musings back out on the road, from comedy clubs to concert halls to one very unsuspecting subway station.

Available to stream Oct. 23.

‘Bodyguard’ – Season 1

After helping thwart a terrorist attack, a war veteran (Richard Madden) is assigned to protect a politician (Keeley Hawes) who was a major proponent of the conflict he fought in. Finding himself torn between his duty and his beliefs, it’s very much possible that the politician’s protector could become her biggest threat.

After finding huge success in the U.K., Bodyguard will make its way to Netflix on Oct. 24.

Coming Oct. 26 – 31:

Netflix isn’t done dropping original content just yet. Take a peek at the future Netflix original shows and movies still to come through the end of October.

Avail. 10/26/18:

Been So Long– NETFLIX FILM

Castlevania: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dovlatov– NETFLIX FILM

Jefe– NETFLIX FILM

Shirkers– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Terrorism Close Calls– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/27/18:

Girl from Nowhere– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/28/18:

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj– NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Sunday)

Avail. 10/30/18:

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Degenerates– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/31/18:

GUN CITY– NETFLIX FILM