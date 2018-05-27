Here’s Why All These Netflix Originals Were Cancelled

Netflix is different from most TV producers because they reveal cancellations of their original shows almost every week.

Most all of the series’ that had been axed had committed fans that did not react positively to the news that their favorite show would not be returning for a new season.

Other shows didn’t have too many people expressing dissatisfaction with their loss, so it somewhat solidified Netflix’s decision to do away with them.

Ultimately, Netflix doesn't function like a regular television network or production company so it's hard to nail down specifics

Scroll down to read why all these Netflix Originals were cancelled!

Haters Back Off!

Seasons Available: Two

Reason for cancellation: No official reason has been given, but the presumption seems to be low viewing numbers.

After the comedy series was cancelled, star Colleen Ballinger commented, “I put my heart and soul into this show and finding out this news has left me heartbroken. I desperately wish I could continue telling the story of Haters Back Off!, but I’m extremely grateful for the experience and for all of you for making it happen.”

Sense8

Seasons Available: Two and a Holiday Special

Reason for cancellation: The reason given for Sense8’s cancellation back in June was that the show was simply too costly.

Interestingly, after the show was canceled, fans practically revolted on social media and the producers of the series and Netflix were able to work out a deal that has allowed for the show to come back for a two-hour finale.

To date, this is the only time Netflix has done this.

Lilyhammer

Seasons Available: Three

Reason for cancellation: This show was a joint venture between Netflix and a Norwegian TV channel and one of them apparently pulled out of it, causing it to have to be cancelled.

The show’s star, Stevie Van Zandt, lamented Lilyhammer’s cancellation on Twitter, writing, “#Lillyhammer RIP. Not my decision. Let’s just say for now the business got too complicated. Very proud of our 24 shows. New ideas on the way.”

Girlboss

Seasons Available: One

Reason for cancellation: Girlboss was canceled for two main reasons. It had low viewing numbers, and it was poorly received by critics.

Based on a New York Times best-selling book of the same title, this show was executive produced by Charlize Theron and Kay Cannon, who was the screenwriter for Pitch Perfect.

While it had some serious firepower behind it, Girlboss simply failed to connect with audiences and critics alike.

Bloodline

Seasons Available: Three

Reason for cancellation: The main reason for Bloodline being cancelled appears to be attributed to cost.

Sense8’s initial cancellation was certainly the most surprising one Netflix pulled, but Bloodline’s was equally so since that show was critically acclaimed and was nominated for numerous awards, including a Golden Globe and a handful of Emmy’s.

In fact, Ben Mendelsohn won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series last year for his Bloodline role, and he’s nominated again this year.

The Killing

Seasons Available: Four

Reason for cancellation: Technically, this show was only renewed for one final season, as Netflix actually rescued it from cancellation by AMC.

When AMC cancelled it the show had only told the first half of an expected two-part story. Fans felt they deserved to get the second-half of that story, and Netflix agreed.

To say that Netflix “cancelled” it is not entirely accurate, however, if they felt that the final season they produced merited a more extensive return for the show they could have potentially worked that out.

The Get Down

Seasons Available: One

Reason for cancellation: The Get Down’s cancellation was fairly controversial, but the reason, ultimately appears to be due to cost, much like many other Netflix shows.

Additionally, the show’s director, Baz Luhrmann, left the project, and Netflix may have felt that without that creative guidance another season of the show might have underwhelmed fans.

Hemlock Grove

Seasons Available: Three

Reason for cancellation: Hemlock Grove was reportedly cancelled due to an abundance of mixed reviews and low streaming numbers.

This was one of the first Netflix originals and, to date, is the Network’s only foray into the horror genre.

Netflix Presents: The Characters

Seasons Available: One

Reason for cancellation: Netflix appears to have made a big shift toward stand-up comedy, and thusly, this sketch-comedy series ended up getting canned.

Part of their decision to increase their amount of stand-up programming might have even had to with The Characters not being able to generate enough interest.

Gypsy

Seasons Available: One

Reason for cancellation: Gypsy reportedly had very low viewing numbers when compared to its budget.

In truth, there really isn’t a concrete-reason for why Gypsy was cancelled, as Netflix has had great success with drama series’ lately, plus the show’s lead was A-list actress Naomi Watts.

On paper, it should have worked, but the lack of outcry over its cancellation mostly confirmed that Netflix may have made the right call.

Lady Dynamite

Seasons Available: Two

Reason for cancellation: While the show was critically well-recieved, boasting a 97 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, it is presumed that the series’ viewing numbers were too low to make it worth producing a third season.

Lady Dynamite was a scripted comedy series staring comedian Maria Bamford, that was semi-autobiographical and had moments that veered into some emotionally heavy territory.

Both seasons are still currently streaming.

Disjointed

Seasons Available: One (released in two-parts)

Reason for cancellation: Netflix has not provided an explicit reason for why Disjointed was cancelled, though it has been noted by some outlets that the show did not seem to connect with viewers.

Disjointed is a sitcom staring Kathy Bates as a marijuana dispensary owner. It was created by Chuck Lorre, who is responsible for such shows as The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men.

The complete series is still available on Netflix.

Everything Sucks

Seasons Available: One

Reason for cancellation: Like many of the other Netflix series that have been cancelled, no official reason has been given for why Everything Sucks was cancelled.

The show is about a group of high school outsiders and was critically acclaimed, being compared to series’ like Freaks and Geeks.

The entire series is still up on Netflix and available for streaming.