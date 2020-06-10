Netflix's '365 DNI': What to Know

✖

After premiering on Netflix in the U.S. and U.K. on Sunday, 365 DNI has caused quite the stir due entirely to its sexually-charged nature. The Polish film, which means "365 Days" in English, is based Blanka Lipińska's book of the same name.

365 DNI tells the story of business executive Laura Biel (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) who takes a vacation to Sicily, where she's kidnapped by a mafia boss (Michele Morrone) who takes power after the assassination of his father. Despite being held hostage, the boss, Massimo Torricelli, offers her 365 days to fall in love with him, hence the title. During that year, Massimo promises not to touch Laura but nonetheless coerces her into acts voyeurism, BDSM and (eventually) sex. Before long, Laura falls in love with him, a plot point that has arguably become the main source of controversy.

While Sieklucka has had a recurring role on the long-running Polish drama Na Dobre I Na Zie, 365 DNI marks her first starring film role. Morrone has also had some bit parts in the past, though this is also his first time in the spotlight. Prior to its release on Netflix, it had a brief theatrical run in the U.K. where it took in just under $10 million. It was also released on Valentine's Day, roughly one month before drastic shutdown measures were put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The film has drawn numerous comparisons to Fifty Shades Of Grey, another erotic film that centers on a relationship that explores subjects normally considered taboo. The 2015 film was based on the 2011 novel by E.L. James. Like the book, the film inspired two sequels and has been equal parts praised and condemned for its portrayal of BDSM, with some arguing it glorifies toxic behavior.

As of Tuesday, Movie Nation critic Roger Moore has submitted the lone review to Rotten Tomatoes. While it was decidedly unfavorable, it isn't enough to give a consensus score. Audiences also don't seem to be that fond of it, as it only has a 42 percent audience score. It's currently boasting 1.4 stars (out of 5) on Letterboxd, with more than 700 half-star reviews.

Lipińska's book was released in 2018 and has since sold over a half-million copies. She wrote two sequels, Ten dzień the same year and Kolejne 365 DNI in 2019, which both became best-sellers as well. The trilogy has an average reader rating of 3.4 stars out of 5 on Goodreads.