'Wynonna Earp's Tubi Return: What to Know

Wynonna Earp is coming home! Three years after finishing out its four-season run on Syfy, much to the disappointment of avid fans, the Canadian-American supernatural Western horror series is set to return with a new 90-minute special on Tubi, tentatively titled Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, later this year.

Written by the show's creator and executive producer, Emily Andras, and helmed by Paolo Barzman, the upcoming special was first announced back in February. The one-off will reunite cast members Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), Dom Provost-Chalkley (Wynonna's little sister Waverly Earp) and Katherine Barrell (Officer Nicole Haught). Although exact plot details for the special haven't yet been revealed, according to Andras, who spoke to Vanity Fair, Vengeance will feature "all your favorite – hopefully – character moments, but also a little bit about growing up and sort of, like, being who you are now and earning all your choices."

"Doc and Wynonna have been on an adventure, and Waverly and Nicole have been at home in [the Earp hometown of] Purgatory, doing their thing," she said. "I think it's going to be really interesting to see, hopefully, what gets everybody home – maybe facing a challenge they've never faced before, something pretty intense."

The special was a long-time coming for fans, who have rallied their support around Wynonna Earp ever since its conclusion in 2021. The series, which centers around the great-great-granddaughter of American lawman and gambler Wyatt Earp, originally premiered in 2016, running for four seasons and 49 episodes before concluding in 2021 following its cancellation. The decision not to move forward with a fifth season sparked a widespread movement to save the show.

Speaking on The Town with Matthew Belloni following the announcement, Tubi CEO Anjali Sud said platform had been seeing a strong interest in western, horror, and thriller content and the team decided to commission "a special because we were seeing this kind of thing doing well on the platform." The Feb. 8 announcement, according to Sud, immediately sparked a lot of interest, with Tubi receiving more than "600 million video views on organic social" from the fanbase going nuts over the teaser announcement.

The response to the announcement came as little surprise. Wynonna Earp was something of an underdog. The series faced numerous setbacks, with Season 4 notably being derailed by a lack of funding from producers IDW Entertainment before NBCUniversal-owned Syfy contributed additional funding to get the show back on track. Despite those setbacks, the series proved to be a massive success and garnered something of a cult following, many praising Wynonna Earp for its strong female characters and LGBTQ+ representation.

Thankfully, it seems fans won't have to wait much longer to see Wynonna Earp back on their screens. The special officially entered production on Feb. 21, with Andras revealing that filming, which was underway in Calgary, wrapped in mid-March. At the time, Andras said she was "so lucky, so proud, so grateful, so excited," teasing that she was also "a little bit nervous! We really went for it, in sheer shitshow terms)."

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance is set to premiere on Tubi later this year. All four seasons of the series are available to stream on Netflix.