Jennifer Lopez Walks Red Carpet of Her New Film Without Ben Affleck Amid Marriage Rumors

Ben Affleck was nowhere in sight as Jennifer Lopez stepped out for the Monday night premiere of her new Netflix film Atlas. Amid reports that the couple has hit a rough patch in their two-year marriage and are reportedly "headed for a divorce," the 54-year-old actress-singer didn't bring a plus one to the event at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

For the Monday night outing, Lopez donned a white top and floor-length black skirt. She accessorized the outfit with a statement necklace and earrings, and was also photographed wearing her wedding ring. While Affleck wasn't at his wife's side, it may have been for reasons other than recent reports of marital troubles. The actor is currently busy filming The Accountant 2, the upcoming film that was also cited as the reason behind him missing out on this year's Met Gala, which Lopez also attended solo.

(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The back-to-back solo outings come amid growing reports of trouble in the couple's marriage. According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, the couple "started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour," and the pair are "on two completely different pages most of the time." An insider told InTouch Weekly that Lopez and Affleck are "headed for divorce." It came amid Lopez liking an Instagram post about unhealthy relationships. The two are reportedly living separately, with Lopez staying in their shared $60 million marital mansion as Affleck rents a home in Brentwood and looks for a permanent residence.

Amid the rumors, Lopez and Affleck have been spotted together on a handful of occasions. On May 16, they were seen together for the first time since March 30 when they stepped out to attend an event to support their kids. On May 19, the two were spotted together wearing their wedding rings. Most recently, the pair were photographed in a car on Sunday, May 19 outside the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, California. They have not commented on the rumors surrounding their relationship.

Lopez and Affleck originally sparked romance in 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli. Although they were engaged, they called off their engagement in 2004. Shortly after they split, Lopez wed Marc Anthony, while Affleck wed fellow actress, Jennifer Garner. Lopez and Anthony divorced in 2014. She and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021 following her split from Alex Rodriguez. They tied the knot in August 2022.