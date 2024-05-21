Jason Momoa Reveals Relationship With His Former Co-Star Adria Arjona

Jason Momoa just went "Instagram official" with his new girlfriend Adria Arjona. The actor included several photos of Arjona in his latest post, and referred to her in the caption as "mi amor." Commenters sent their well-wishes to the couple, but some were heartbroken to see Momoa taken off the market.

Momoa's post documented a recent trip to Japan with 10 photos of his typical travel adventures – motorcycles, guitars and sightseeing. Three of the pictures included Arjona, and he made the nature of their relationship clear. In one photo he sat behind her with his arms around her, and in another they smiled arm-in-arm on the beach. The last one showed Arjona smiling under a luminescent Harley-Davidson sign. The 32-year-old actress looked happy to be along for the ride.

(Photo: Gabriel Olsen)

"Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind," Momoa wrote. "We're so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor. ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem."

Momoa's love life has been a matter of much public interest over the last two years or so – ever since he and his longtime wife Lisa Bonet announced their separation. The couple had been together since 2007 and had two children together, and the reason for their split was never publicly clarified. At 44 years old, Momoa was 12 years younger than Bonet, but that age gap is reversed with Arjona.

Arjona was born in Puerto Rico and raised in Mexico City, then moved to Miami as a teenager. She spent much of her youth on the road touring with her father, singer-songwriter Ricardo Arjona. At 18, Arjona moved to New York City to study acting. She made her TV debut in 2014 and has racked up some major roles since then – she played Emily in True Detective Season 2, Anathema Device in Good Omens Season 1, and Bix Caleen in Andor Season 1. On the film side, she starred in Pacific Rim: Uprising, Morbius and Hit Man.

Arjona and Momoa even have connections through work. In the 2021 action-thriller Sweet Girl, Arjona played Momoa's wife. More recently, Arjona is one of the stars of Blink Twice, the upcoming crime dramedy directed by Momoa's stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz. That movie has finished filming and is in post-production now, and is slated for release later this year. It will be released by Amazon MGM Studios on Aug. 23, 2024, but it's not. clear if it's going to theaters or straight to streaming.

Momoa talked about his budding romance with Arjona earlie this month at a Comic Con event in England. In a video uploaded by a fan, he said: "I'm very much in a relationship, I've been in a relationship for a while. I'm just really enjoying privacy 'cause back in the day no one gave a f- and now everyone does, but I'm still the same guy. It's been really nice because everyone has kind of [left me alone], but – yea thank you very much."