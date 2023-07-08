Canceled Game Show's Hosts Tease Return

It finally looks like one of TV's best "missing" shows is finally coming back. Fans have been waiting for word on the return of Name Your Price, the price-guessing game show that was canceled with G4TV's closure but saved by Misfits Gaming earlier this year. Hosts Austin Show and Will Neff have finally teased Name Your Price Season 3 in the form of behind-the-scene clips from a promotional shoot.

On June 30, both Twitch personalities shared Instagram Story videos that showed them in '70s-themed garb. (Name Your Price is filmed as a '70s-style game show with retro graphics, outfits and references.) They also posed in a classic convertible, much like they did for the Name Your Price Season 2 trailer, as Earth, Wind and Fire's "Shining Star" played in the background.

(Photo: Instagram / Will Neff)

If there was any doubt this was all a tease for Name Your Price Season 3, Austin featured a shot of the car's license plated, which read "NYP3." No other details were released about the new season or the accompanying promotional shoot.

Name Your Price's revival was first teased in the wake of Comcast shuttering the rebooted G4TV. Plans were made official in April, with Misfits Gaming coming on board to produce the program.

"NAME YOUR PRICE IS COMING BACK. THANKS TO [Misfits Gaming Group,] MY NEW ORG," Austin Show previously tweeted. "SUPER EXCITED to be a part of [Misfits Gaming]. They are going to be providing the resources to not only bring back NAME YOUR PRICE but other shows I'm currently working on. CANT WAIT!"

He added, "Name Your Price is my PRIDE [and] JOY! It's my favorite show I've EVER done. Thanks to [Misfits Gaming] this show will be returning BIGGER [and] BETTER than ever. Yes, [Will Neff] is and ALWAYS will be the co-host of Name Your Price! I'm so happy to announce the show is in pre-production!!"

Name Your Price originally aired on linear cable/satellite, Pluto TV, Twitch and YouTube. However, Season 3's rollout strategy hasn't been disclosed yet.