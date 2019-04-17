‘Nailed It’ Getting 3 More Spinoffs, Netflix Says

Fans hoping to see more baking fails are in for a treat, as Netflix is set to launch three more Nailed It! spinoffs.

In the company’s first-quarter shareholder letter, it was revealed that Netflix is hoping to build on the success of the baking series, in which amateur bakers attempt to recreate stunning desserts, with the launch of three spinoff series: Nailed It! France, Nailed It! Germany, and Nailed It! Spain.

“We launched our originals effort for the unscripted genre two years ago with several successful English-language formats like the light hearted cooking competition Nailed It!,” the letter read. “We’re building on that success by launching locally adapted versions in Mexico, France, Germany and Spain.”

The series has already spawned a number of spinoffs and specials, including Nailed It! Holiday, which saw contestants trying their best to create festive treats, and Nailed It! Mexico, which like its predecessor, sees a group of contestants vying for the top prize.

Currently, the popular baking competition has not been renewed for a third season, though given its success and the fact that Netflix has three spinoffs in the works, it seems likely that fans will be getting more baking fails.

The announcement of three more spinoffs comes as Netflix makes a push into the world of reality TV, debuting a number of new unscripted original series alongside its scripted series.

“These series are indicative of what we’re trying to accomplish for Netflix unscripted: working with world-class producers to create the best unscripted shows on television,” Bela Bajaria, Vice President of Content for Netflix, said in a statement to E! News in September of 2018 of Nailed It! and Queer Eye. “These series elevate the genre with innovative takes on familiar formats. They deliver immersive and nuanced stories. They elicit so many emotions from viewers, from tears of laughter to tears of joy – and that’s just Queer Eye.”

Nailed It! executive producer Jane Lipsitz stated that the idea of the series during “an informal brainstorm,” during which her team was attempting to “push ourselves to come up with something completely” new.

“One of the guys on our team brought in images from Pinterest and we just started laughing, as you do,” she explained. “You just see all those images of fails and Nailed It images and the whole room was laughing. We were like, ‘How do we turn this into a show?’”

Seasons 1-2 of Nailed It!, as well as Season 1 of Nailed It! Mexico and the special, Nailed It! Holiday, are all available for streaming on Netflix.