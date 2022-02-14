‘My Unorthodox Life’ Stars Divorcing After 3 Years of Marriage

Julia Haart, the star of Netflix’s hit reality show My Unorthodox Life, has filed for divorce from her husband, Silvio Scaglio. The filing has set off a legal battle, with Haart accusing Scaglio of “bullying” behavior during their relationship. Scaglio accused Haart of including “multiple falsehoods and baseless personal smears” in a lawsuit against Scaglio.

Haart, 50, filed for divorce from Scaglio, 63, on Feb. 9, TMZ reports. There were rumors that they were heading towards divorce back in December, when a source told Page Six the two were “living separate lives.” The estranged couple married in June 2019 and have no children together. Haart does have four children with her ex-husband Yoself Hendler – Batsheva Haart, Miriam Haart, Shlomo Haart and Aron Hendler.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, Haart accused Scaglia of “bullying” her during their relationship. She also filed for a restraining order, accusing him of becoming “increasingly volatile, abusive, and unhinged” toward her and her children in recent weeks. Haart also claimed she was wrongfully terminated from her job as CEO of the talent agency Elite World Group (EWG), even though she is a 50% co-owner and is “the public face and creative force behind EWG and its business enormously benefits from her prominent media profile.”

Haart claimed her firing had “nothing whatsoever” to do with her performance. Instead, she claims she was fired because Scaglia wanted to sell the businesss to fund another business venture, SHS Asset Management. She also accused Scaglia of having a “personal vendetta against his estranged wife.”

Haart also accused Scaglia of blocking her from access to EWG offices, corporate credit cards, and phone service at their home, and firing assistants. The lawsuit describes this as “egregious, bullying, unauthorized” behavior. She also accused Scaglia of planting false allegations in the media. She also accused Scaglia of using millions of dollars to fund his new business, a “lavish” lifestyle, and his divorce attorneys.

Scaglia is accusing Haart of illegally using $850,000 in business funds. “We are not going to respond to the multiple falsehoods and baseless personal smears in Ms. Haart’s Delaware lawsuit except to put faith in the court to determine the facts and the law,” Scaglia’s spokesperson told PEOPLE. “We will note, however, that it seems Ms. Haart has not taken the time to read the company’s governing documents as to who owns the stock that controls the company.”

Haart’s layer, Marty Singer, said Scaglia’s allegations were “not based in fact and an attempt” by Scaglia to take attention away from his own failed investments. “In fact, the company still owned by Scaglia that has any value is the company that was run by Haart, who took over the operations of the business and as a result its valuation has increased over 5 times from $90 million to $500 million,” Singer continued. “The account that is the basis of a lawsuit is a jointly owned account, and the same account that Mr. Scaglia used to pay his own divorce lawyers.”

Haart stars in Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life, which focuses on her career since she left the Orthodox Jewish community. The show has already been renewed for a second season. On Feb. 2, just days before she filed for divorce, Haart posted photos of the couple looking happy after they finished filming new episodes.