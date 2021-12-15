Another Netflix Reality Couple Is Divorcing

Another member of Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life cast is heading towards a divorce. Elite World Group CEO Julia Haart and tech entrepreneur Silvio Scaglia Haart have been leading separate lives despite working together, sources told Page Six on Monday. My Unorthodox Life centers on Haart and her family after she left the Orthodox Jewish community she was raised in.

“They are living separate lives,” Page Six‘s source said of the former couple. The source said their divorce will be at the center of My Unorthodox Life Season 2. However, another source said they are “currently living together and love one another.” On Sunday, Haart, 50, posted a photo of herself out to dinner with Silvio, 63, at the Soho Grand Hotel in New York City. Silvio did not share a photo from the outing and has instead posted several photos from a recent trip to Mexico.

In November, Haart’s daughter, Batsheva Haart, and her husband Ben Weinstein broke up. The two were married for nine years. They married when they were only 19 years old. Weinstein and Batsheva have not announced their split on social media, but a source told E! News that Batsheva planned to file for divorce soon.

Silvio, who was born in Switzerland, built his fortune as the founder of Fastweb, an Italian telecommunications company. In 2011, he acquired the modeling agency Elite World Group. After he married Haart in 2019, she became co-owner and CEO. This is their second marriage for both, as Silvio was previously married to Monica Aschei and Haart was married to Yosef Hendler.

In 2013, Haart left the Orthodox Jewish community she was raised as a member of and pursued a career in the fashion industry. She met Silvio when she was the creative director of La Perla and he was the CEO. Silvio agreed to take Haart’s last name. Haart became a reality star when My Unorthodox Life debuted on July 14. Its title comes from her upcoming memoir, Brazen: My Unorthodox Journey from Long Sleeves to Lingerie.

In an interview with The New York Times before My Unorthodox Life was released, Haart described meeting Silvio at La Perla. “He was the CEO. So he was there a lot. The first year of our interaction was me yelling at him,” she said. “I was horrible to him. But I had a lot of respect for him. As sheltered as my life had been, his life had been the diametric opposite. He’d been everywhere. He’d seen everything. And when I yelled at him, he took it like a man. That made me happy.”

Haart also insisted that there is no difference between her real life and the one depicted on the show. “When I left there was no going back to disappearing, to not being me. People may hate me. They may like me,” she told the Times. “But I’m going to be me all the time.”

