DJ Kaskade and his wife, Naomi Raddon, are calling it quits on their relationship. After 28 years of marriage, Raddon filed for divorce from the electronic music producer, whose real name is Ryan Gary Raddon, in Los Angeles County on Thursday, Oct. 17, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Although neither Raddon nor Kaskade have publicly commented on the news at this time, the divorce petition offered some insight into their relationship. Raddon listed their date of separation July 22, 2024, and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. Further details on what led to the split were not provided.

The former couple share three children, per the Daily Mail – twin daughters Mia Raddon and Sasha Raddon, who are over the age of 18, and 14-year-old daughter Isla Raddon. In the petition, Raddon requested joint legal and physical custody of Isla. She also requested that Kaskade pay spousal support and cover the cost of legal fees.

“Petitioner [Naomi] will list and itemize any and all separate assets and obligations as and when the same are fully ascertained, and/or will seek leave to amend this Petition accordingly, and/or will list such separate assets and debts in her Declaration of Disclosure,” the dissolution of marriage states.

It’s unclear if the couple had a prenuptial agreement, as Kaskade’s fortune is estimated to total between $50 and $60 million. He is one of the highest-paid DJs in the world and has placed on Forbes‘ yearly list multiple times.

The divorce petition brings to a close a near 30-year marriage. The 53-year-old DJ-producer and Raddon, a helicopter pilot, first met through mutual friends in Provo, Utah in 1995. According to a June 2023 Deseret News profile of Kaskade, they initially bonded over their shared love of snowboarding. The couple sparked romance and went on to tie the knot on Aug. 24, 1996.

In the years since their marriage, Kaskade did not shy away from touting his love for Raddon, calling her “the love of my life” in a July 2023 Instagram post. In a post last year, he wrote, “I love this girl. I love her for so many reasons but one that I have been thinking a lot about lately is her BIG HEART… It’s been amazing to watch and learn from her how to love so unconditionally.”