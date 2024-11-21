‘RHOP’ Star Ashley Darby Officially Files for Divorce From Michael Darby Years After Separation

Two years after announcing her separation, TMZ reports that Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby has filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Michael Darby. Michael told the outlet that they’ve reached an amicable settlement and have agreed to share joint custody of their two sons, Dean and Dylan.

The pair’s marriage caused much controversy since the show’s inaugural season. Outside of their nearly 30-year age difference, the couple faced ongoing rumors of infidelity on Michael’s part, and ongoing questions about his sexuality. He was sued by a former cameraman of the show for federal sexual assault after he allegedly grabbed his butt without permission. The suit was eventually settled. The couple also faced a power dynamic in finances.

Since the couple split, Ashley moved out of their Arlington, Virginia condo and into a sleek home on her own. She claims she pays the mortgage but Michael was still helping to support her, as evidenced on RHOP. Their prenup was an area of contention, with Ashley having Michael sign a postnup in the wake of another cheating scandal before the birth of their second son.

The separation and divorce has been something Ashley hasn’t incorporated much into her storyline, with viewers complaining she’s used other cast members’ drama to leech off of instead of focusing on her own. She claims she’s been protecting Michael’s desire to stay off the show. But fans complain that as a reality star, her job is to be open and share her side of the story.

She hinted big divorce news was on the verge during her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Ashley also promised she’d be open at the Season 9 reunion.