‘My Unorthodox Life’ Couple Reveals Divorce

Batsheva Haart and Ben Weinstein, who both star in Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life, are splitting up after nine years of marriage. E! News reports a source close to the former couple confirmed their breakup to the outlet, saying that Haart plans to officially file documents soon.

Batsheva and Ben married early in life, choosing to settle down at a ripe 19 years old. The two recently marked their nine-year wedding anniversary on Oct. 17, though, neither person made any kind of announcement on social media. Haart acknowledged the occasion last year with a photo of her husband on Instagram, saying “Happy 8 years Ben.”

Haart, a 28-year-old influencer, is featured on the Netflix reality show as it focuses on her family’s lifestyle after walking away from the Orthodox Jewish community. The show has been renewed for a second season. Her husband Ben works as a real estate agent. According to E! Online, the two of them also shared a YouTube channel, where they discussed their relationship at length on a number of occasions. Growing up as “high school sweethearts,” the couple shared some of the lessons they’d learned throughout their relationship.

“I don’t regret getting married young because who I married, but I would not recommend getting married young,” Ben said in a previous video answering if the couple had any regrets about getting married so young. His wife Batsheva agreed at the time. “I never like to say I regret anything in my life, but if circumstances happened again, I definitely would not get married so young,” she added. “Getting married at 19 is too young.”

They went on to stress the importance of being independent emotionally before trying to get married. “Try to do as many things as you can on your own,” Ben said, offering some advice to young partners. “Try to spend as much time on your own together, cooking dinner with each other, doing your own thing to establish your own independence and try not to start off your relationship by being reliant on other people.” Though he makes sure to mention that “No one’s perfect marriage advice is ideal for every one.”