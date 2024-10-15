Hip-Hop Hitmaker Finally Divorced After Two-Year Back-and-Forth: Latest on DJ Mustard

DJ Mustard and Chanel Thierry have finalized their divorce. More than two years after the hit-making DJ, real name Dijon Isaiah McFarlane, filed for divorce after nearly two years of marriage, legal documents obtained by TMZ revealed that the former couple reached a pricey settlement.

Under the terms of the settlement, Mustard, 34, walks away with a number of assets, including a 2022 Maybach Benz, a 2018 Lamborghini Aventador, a 2022 Cadillac Escalade, a 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a 2019 Lamborghini Urus, a 1960 Chevy Impala, four motorcycles, and several Sea-Doo jet skis. The producer will also retain several properties, including a mansion in Los Angeles’ Chatsworth neighborhood, as well as residential properties in Simi Valley and Los Angeles.

However, Mustard will have to make several large payments to Thierry, who will retain Sleepova, the pajama and loungewear company she founded. Thierry will receive a one-time payment of $315,000 in spousal support, as well as a separate $275,000 equalization payment.

The settlement also detailed custody of their three children. After Mustard requested sole custody of their children in what Thierry described as an attempt to “demolish” her name, and after Thierry accused her ex of fighting for custody to avoid paying child support, the settlement ordered that the former couple share joint custody of their children. Thierry, who previously told The Jasmine Brand that Mustard had been “refus[ing] to co-parent” with her, will also receive $24,500 per month in child support.

The settlement brings to an end a more than two-year back-and-forth battle, which began when Mustard filed for divorce from Thierry in May 2022. The Grammy award-winning producer cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split and listed their date of separation just days prior to the filing.

In the months that followed, Mustard and Thierry were locked in a bitter back-and-forth, with Thierry writing in a December 2023 social media post that her ex attempted to “uplift me as a mother and wife and now because you decided to leave and try to replace me.” Seemingly responding to the post, Mustard wrote, “Its been a year and a half man…”

Mustard and Thierry had been together since they were 19. After becoming engaged in 2018, the former couple married in October 2020. Mustard has since moved on with Brittany Stroud, whom he welcomed a child with in July.