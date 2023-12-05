Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Dec. 4)

Netflix is in the giving spirit this December. After kicking off the month with dozens of new additions, including May December, She's the Man, Wonder Woman, and more, the streamer is keeping set to bulk up its content catalogue even more this week with the arrival of 16 new TV series and movies, and all but one of them is a Netflix original title. This week's lineup will see the streamer doubling down on the yuletide cheer. This week, Netflix's holiday offerings will expand with the additions of titles like I Hate Christmas: Season 2, The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6, and Christmas as Usual, as Netflix originals. The streamer will also stock plenty of titles that are not holiday themes, such as comic Stavros Halkias' Netflix original comedy special Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal, the debut of the new original series Blood Coast, the premiere of Hilda Season 3, and much more! You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal' Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal premieres TOMORROW only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/v8DUWF4jVR — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) December 4, 2023 Premiere Date: Tuesday, Dec. 5

Type: Netflix Comedy

Synopsis: "Acerbic comic Stavros Halkias skewers tech culture, air travel, sex – and himself – in this raunchy, rollicking and irreverent stand-up set." prevnext

'Blood Coast' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Dec. 6

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "A group of policemen with particular methods who track down a dangerous criminal in order to prevent Marseille from a bloodbath." prevnext

'Hilda: Season 3' Premiere Date: Thursday, Dec. 7

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "A production of Silvergate Media, the makers of Octonauts, in collaboration with Mercury Filmworks, Hilda transforms the Eisner-Award nominated graphic novels by Luke Pearson and published by Nobrow into an incredible animated adventure for older kids. The series follows the journey of a fearless blue-haired girl as she travels from her home in a vast magical wilderness full of elves and giants to the bustling city of Trolberg, where she makes new friends and discovers mysterious creatures who are stranger -and sometimes more dangerous- than she ever expected. Netflix members worldwide will be able to join Hilda on her thrills and escapdes beginning in 2018." prevnext

'I Hate Christmas: Season 2' (Photo: Erika Kuenka/Netflix) Premiere Date: Thursday, Dec. 7

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Who rang at Gianna's doorbell on Christmas Eve? It's finally time to find out. A year has passed since that fateful evening, and now, we find that our Gianna is surprisingly no longer single. For the first time, the approaching Christmas seems to be smiling at her, because, as we all know, Christmas loves couples, right? But Christmas, as always, will mess things up and cause her to make an unforgivable mistake that will break her relationship. Just when everything seemed to be in its place, a new countdown will begin: Gianna knows that she needs the Christmas magic to win back her ex, and for this reason, she wants to do it by the Christmas Eve dinner, which for the Belottis, is the dinner that sets everything right. A dinner that, this year, she must plan herself and which, as we will see, brings with it more than one unexpected twist. With the help of her friends, Margherita and Titti, and a quirky new neighbor with a teenage daughter, Gianna will realize that love is like Santa's Sleigh: when it's there, it's impossible not to recognize it." prevnext

'The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6' (Photo: Netflix) Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 8

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Deck the halls with sugar, butter and chocolate as competitors from past seasons bake wondrous winter treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith." prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 12/4/23

Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 12/5/23

Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15 Avail. 12/6/23

Christmas as Usual (NO) – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 12/7/23

Analog Squad (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES

High Tides (BE) – NETFLIX SERIES

My Life With the Walter Boys – NETFLIX SERIES

NAGA (SA) – NETFLIX FILM

World War II: From the Frontlines (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 12/8/23

Blood Vessel (NG) – NETFLIX FILM

Leave the World Behind – NETFLIX FILM

Women on the Edge (AR) – NETFLIX FILM prevnext