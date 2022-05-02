Multiple Bravo Shows Moving From Hulu to New Streaming Home

✖

Bravo fans will have to hop streaming services, because all of their favorite shows are moving from Hulu to a new streaming home. Peacock announced Monday as part of its 2022 NewFronts presentation that the NBCU streamer is taking over as the next-day home to Bravo series – including everything from The Real Housewives of Atlanta to Top Chef – an honor previously held by Hulu.

Previously, new episodes of Bravo series had a delay before streaming on Peacock, though they would be available for streaming the next day on Hulu. Beginning Monday, however, those Bravo titles will be staying under the NBCU corporate umbrella, with new episodes of the cabler's shows available to stream the day after airing for subscribers of Peacock's premium tier. Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal, said in a press release that "we are thrilled Peacock is becoming the streaming home of Bravo, which is such a beloved brand," adding that "full l fan experiences like this are part of the extraordinary value we offer Peacock customers."

"Next-day availability on Peacock expands Bravo's reach to a whole new audience who otherwise may not have access to the network, while also giving our 'Bravoholics' an easy way to catch up or dig deep on past seasons of their favorite shows," Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, added. "Bravo viewers are some of the most loyal fans across television, and by making our shows accessible to this new demographic, we're growing that highly engaged audience which ultimately brings more value to the Bravo brand across all our platforms."

The major switch-up in the streaming schedule takes effect immediately. Beginning Monday, episodes of in-season shows – the Season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Summer House, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Top Chef, Kandi and the Gang, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey – will be available for Peacock Premium subscribers the following day. Also Monday, recently completed seasons will be added to the streamer, including seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Million Dollar Listing New York, and Vanderpump Rules, among others. It also will include upcoming series such as Love Match Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Dubai and returning episodes of Southern Charm, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Married to Medicine and Below Deck: Mediterranean.

While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, next-day streaming of Bravo titles is only available for Peacock Premium subscribers. Peacock Premium, which you can subscribe to here, unlocks everything Peacock has to offer and costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month.