Everything Coming to Peacock in May 2022
A new list of titles is about to arrive in the Peacock streaming library. With April drawing to a close, the streamer is gearing up for a fresh slate in May 2022, with a wave of new additions coming to the ever-expanding content catalogue, including several new Peacock originals.
May at Peacock will be marked with several exciting additions, including the return of the streamer's hit original series GIRLS5EVA. The popular comedy series follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the '90s as they reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. May will also see Peacock's newest day-and-date film, Firestarter, a new adaptation of Stephen King's novel starring Zac Efron. Perhaps most-anticipated, though, is the premiere of Angelyne, a new series that stars Emmy Rossum as LA's original billboard icon who infiltrated pop culture in the 80's. Peacock will also be a go-to place to stream everything from The Kentucky Derby to the Billboard Music Awards throughout the month.
While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in May 2022 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
May 1
May 1
13 Going on 30, 2004*
About a Boy, 2002*
The American, 2010*
American Gangster, 2007
Armageddon, 1998
Assault on Precinct 13, 2005*
Bangkok Dangerous, 2008*
The Best Man, 1999*
The Blues Brothers, 1980*
Bride Wars, 2009
Brown Sugar, 2002
Cat's Eye, 1985*
Con Air, 1997
Constantine, 2005
Coyote Ugly, 2000
Creepshow, 1982
Dark Waters, 2019*
Die Hard, 1988
Die Hard 2, 1990
Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995
Disaster Movie, 2008*
Dragon: Bruce Lee Story, 1993
Dreamcatcher, 2003*
Enemy of the State, 1998
Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982*
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, 1998*
Flipper, 1996*
Head Over Heels, 2001*
Housesitter, 1992*
Independence Day, 1996
Intolerable Cruelty, 2003*
Jarhead, 2005*
Johnson Family Vacation, 2004
The Joy Luck Club, 1993
Just Wright, 2010
The Land Before Time, 1988*
Land Before Time: Journey of the Brave, 2016*
Land of the Lost, 2009*
Last Knights, 2015*
Leatherheads, 2008*
Little Rascals, 1994*
Live Free or Die Hard, 2007
Madagascar, 2005*
Man on a Ledge, 2012*
Midway, 1976*
Milk, 2008*
The Namesake, 2006
Needful Things, 1993*
The Notebook, 2004
The One, 2001
Out of Sight, 1998*
Parenthood, 1989*
The Peanut Butter Falcon, 2019*
Public Enemies, 2009
Ray, 2004*
Red Rock West, 1992*
Resident Evil, 2002
Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004
Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007
Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010
Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 2017*
Rumble Fish, 1983*
The Rundown, 2003*
Schindler's List, 1993*
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010*
Shrek, 2001
Shrek 2, 2004
Sicario, 2015
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, 2003*
Slap Shot, 1977*
Smokey and the Bandit, 1977*
Smokey and the Bandit II, 1980*
Snatch, 2000*
Sweet Home Alabama, 2002
The Talented Mr. Ripley, 1999
Tombstone, 1993
The Transporter, 2002
Twilight, 2008
The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, 2007
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005*
Woody Woodpecker, 2018*
Hatfields and McCoys, Season 1
IMSA Hyundai Monterey SportsCar Championship
IMSA Laguna Seca – Porche Carrera Cup*
IMSA Laguna Seca – Lamborghini Super Trofeo*
IndyCar Series #4 Barber
Indy Lights – Barber*
Premier League – Tottenham v. Leicester City*
Premier League – Everton v. Chelsea
Premier League – West Ham United v. Arsenal
Premiership Rugby: London Irish v. Wasps
USFL – NJ Generals v. Philadelphia Stars*
May 2 - May 5
May 2
Premier League – Manchester United v. Brentford
Saw 2, 2005*
Saw 3, 2006*
Saw 4, 2007*
Saw 5, 2008*
Saw 6, 2009*
Saw 3D, 2010*
The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 3
American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Endgame, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 4
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 5
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*
Dale Jr. Download, Season 5, Episode 8*
Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 2
Firestarter, 1984*
Girls5eva, Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
Halloween II, 1981
Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
They Live, 1988
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Village of the Damned, 1995
May 6 - May 10
May 6
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
Million Dollar Listing NY, Season 9
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
May 7
2021 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN World Championship
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Kentucky Derby
Premier League – Burnley v. Aston Villa*
Premier League – Brentford v. Southampton*
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Watford*
Premier League – Chelsea v. Wolverhampton
Premier League – Brighton v. Manchester United
Premier League – Liverpool v. Tottenham
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 18 (NBC)
Supercross – Salt Lake City, UT
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
USFL – TBD*
May 8
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Chicago White Sox v. Boston Red Sox
Premier League – Leicester City v. Everton*
Premier League – Norwich City v. West Ham United*
Premier League – Arsenal v. Leeds United
Premier League – Manchester City v. Newcastle
USFL – TBD
WrestleMania Backlash*
May 9
American Ninja Warrior Women's Championship Special (NBC)
May 10
American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Finals Round 1*
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Liverpool
This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 11 - May 15
May 11
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, Episode 1 (Telemundo)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, Episode 1 (Telemundo)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Leeds United v. Chelsea*
Premier League – Leicester City v. Norwich City*
Premier League -Watford v. Everton
This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 12
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)*
Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Finals Round 2*
Girls5eva, Season 2, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Tottenham v. Arsenal
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
May 13
Firestarter, 2022
IndyCar Indianapolis Practice & Qualifying*
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Wanda Diamond League – Doha
May 14
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Eurovision Song Contest Finals*
IndyCar Indianapolis Final Warmup, Indy Lights & IndyCar Grand Prix
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
National Collegiate Championship Rugby 7s*
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 19 (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
US Equestrian Championships
May 15
Billboard Music Awards 2022
IMSA Mid-Ohio Sports Car Challenge
MLB Sunday Leadoff – San Diego Padres v. Atlanta Braves
National Collegiate Championship Rugby 7s*
Premier League – Tottenham v. Burnley
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace*
Premier League – Leeds United v. Brighton*
Premier League – Wolverhampton v. Norwich City*
Premier League – Watford v. Leicester City*
Premier League – West Ham United v. Manchester City
USFL – TBD
May 16 - May 20
May 16
Diamond Hands: The Legend of Wall Street Bets, 2022 (MSNBC)
Premier League – Newcastle v. Arsenal
The Real Murders of Orange County, Season 1
May 17
Buried in the Backyard, Season 4 (Oxygen)
Indianapolis 500 Practice*
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 18
Botched, Season 7
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, Episode 2 (Telemundo)
Indianapolis 500 Practice*
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, Episode 2 (Telemundo)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 19
Angelyne, Limited Series, Episodes 1-5 (Peacock Original)*
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*
Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 3, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*
Girls5eva, Season 2, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
Indianapolis 500 Practice*
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Everton v. Crystal Palace*
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Burnley*
Premier League – Chelsea v. Leicester City
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
May 20
HSBC World Rugby Toulouse Men/Women
Indianapolis 500 Practice*
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
Magnolia Bloom, 2022
The Other Side, 2022
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Exeter Chiefs*
Premiership Rugby – Wasps v. Sale Sharks*
Sorry for the Inconvenience, 2022
May 21 - May 25
May 21
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Indianapolis 500 Practice & Qualifying
Preakness Stakes
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. London Irish*
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Gloucester Rugby*
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Leicester Tigers*
Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Northampton Saints*
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 21 (NBC)
Track and Field: Wanda Diamond League – Birmingham
USFL – Michigan Panthers v. Birmingham Stallions
USFL – TBD
The Wall, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
May 22
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
French Open – First Round
Indianapolis 500 Practice & Qualifying
MLB Sunday Leadoff – St. Louis Cardinals v. Pittsburgh Pirates
May 23
Indianapolis 500 Practice*
Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, Episode 3 (Bravo)
May 24
Sins of the Amish, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*
May 25
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, Episode 3 (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, Episode 3 (Telemundo)
May 26 - May 31
May 26
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)*
Girls5eva, Season 2, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
May 27
2020 U.S. Women's Open, 2020
Celebrating the U.S. Open, 2020
Golf's Greatest Rounds, Season 1
Indianapolis 500 Final Practice*
My U.S. Open, 2020
U.S. Open, 2018
U.S. Open Golf Highlights, 1995
U.S. Women's Open Decade, 2020
U.S. Women's Open Flyovers, 2020
U.S. Women's Open History Makers, 2020
U.S. Women's Open Documentary, 2019
U.S. Women's Open Classic Finishes, 2020
U.S. Women's Open Golf Highlight Films, 2020
May 28
French Open – Round 3 or 4
HSBC World Rugby London Men's
Prefontaine Classic
Senior PGA Championship
May 29
MLB Sunday Leadoff – San Francisco Giants v. Cincinnati Reds
Senior PGA Championship
USFL – TBD*
May 30
French Open – Round 4
May 31
American Ninja Warrior All Star Spectacular Special (NBC)
Final Moments, Season 1 (Oxygen)
Señora Acero, Seasons 1-5