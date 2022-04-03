Bravo Star Returns to Reality TV After 5-Year Hiatus

Five years after Ladies of London came to an end, star Caroline Stanbury is returning to Bravo. Page Six reported that Stanbury is a part of the cast of Bravo’s newest entry into the Housewives franchise, the Real Housewives of Dubai. The series is set to premiere on June 1.

On Friday, Bravo shared the first look at the Real Housewives of Dubai. In addition to Stanbury, the show will star Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Lesa Milan, Caroline Brooks, and Dr. Sara Al Madani. Bravo’s first Real Housewives of Dubai promo featured the stars wearing stunning gold, metallic gowns as they strutted their stuff through a desert. They stopped in front of Dubai’s skyline while Bravo shared that fans can watch the series come June 1. The network also shared a tagline for the show, which reads, “They’re taking Dubai by storm.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cbz5Yz-oSpQ/

While the majority of the cast is made up of newcomers, Bravo fans will likely be familiar with Stanbury. She starred in the network’s Ladies of London series, which aired from 2014 to 2017. Stanbury starred in all three seasons of the show before it was canceled by Bravo. It was widely rumored that Stanbury would be a part of the Real Housewives of Dubai cast, but this recent promo confirmed it once and for all.

The latest Housewives series, the 11th in the franchise, was announced in November 2021. According to Bravo, the show “follows a powerful group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe billionaires’ playground … When new group dynamics threaten long-standing friendships, tensions inevitably reach a boiling point, so if you can’t handle the heat… get out of Dubai.” Variety noted that this will be the first new Housewives show since the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City debuted in 2020. The Real Housewives of Dubai will also be the first international series in Bravo’s Housewives franchise.

“Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international Housewives series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides,” Andy Cohen, who will be an executive producer on the Real Housewives of Dubai, said when the series was first announced. Real Housewives of Dubai isn’t the only Housewives show on the horizon, as both the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and the Real Housewives of Atlanta are expected to drop new seasons this summer.