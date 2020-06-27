Live-Action 'Mulan' Will Not Come out in July Due to COVID-19 Concerns

UPDATE: Shortly after publishing, Disney announced the delay of Mulan's release to theater. According to Deadline, the company is pushing the film back to August 21 in hopes that theaters in major cities may open as the pandemic potentially eases around the globe.

"While the pandemic has changed our release plans for Mulan and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance. Director Niki Caro and our cast and crew have created a beautiful, epic, and moving film that is everything the cinematic experience should be, and that’s where we believe it belongs – on the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the globe to enjoy together," Co-Chairman and CCO Alan Hord and Co-Chairman Alan Bergman said in a statement. The original story continues below.

It's been speculated that Disney's live-action Mulan might not be released in July, due to Covid-19 concerns. According to The Hollwood Reporter, both Mulan and Warner Bros.' Tenet — a new blockbuster from Christopher Nolan — are the two big movies that had clung to their July dates, but as coronavirus cases have begun spiking across the nation, concern has continued to grow and Tenet was moved to mid-August.

Mulan was originally scheduled to be released in March, but Disney moved it due to the coronavirus pandemic. THR notes that in the United States, the two biggest movie markets are New York City and Los Angeles, and both have experienced major hits from the virus, and this will almost definitely impact movie-going audiences. It can also be noted, however, that New York has reportedly started to see a decline in cases over the past month. This is not the only issue for Mulan, though, as the film is expected to do very well in China, but that nation has also started to see a rise in Covid-19 cases.

"Hello All. The words Loyal, Brave, and True have never meant more to me than they do in this time, and I am very moved today to be able to announce that the new release date for our movie is July 24 2020 ❤️" (via Niki Caro) pic.twitter.com/R8KsPrHptm — Mulan (@DisneysMulan) April 3, 2020

While studios continue to move their films due to growing worries over new coronavirus cases, some theater chains are starting plans to reopen. Earlier this month, Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld announced that their theaters would be reopening in July. "We are thrilled to be back and encouraged by recent surveys that show that many people have missed going to the movie theater," CEO Mooky Greidinger said in a statement, according to CNN.

"Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, Cineworld's main priority remains the health and well-being of both our customers and colleagues." Cineworld added. The company went on to explain that its scheduled opening dates were "subject to final clarifications and confirmation in relation to various government Covid-19 restrictions in certain territories." In March, Cineworld closed all 787 of its cinemas, across 10 countries, when social distancing guidelines started to become instated by governments around the world. In a post on its website, Regal Cinemas explained that its "reopening plans include a wide range of new health and safety measures based on guidelines provided from the CDC and other public health organizations."