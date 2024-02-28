'Moana 2' Gets a Very Welcome Casting Update

Auli'i Cravalho is set to return to voice Moana once again in the upcoming sequel, Moana 2. Cravalho was last reported to be in talks, but it's now confirmed she'll reunite with Dwayne Johnson, who's reprising his role as Maui, according to Deadline.

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed in a CNBC interview ahead of the company's last earnings call that Moana 2 would open on Nov. 27, during the Thanksgiving holiday. Disney was so happy with the Moana Disney+ series that it became a big-screen adaptation.

"After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced," the company says of the plot.

Dave Derrick Jr. directs, with music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

Last May, Cravalho told fans she wouldn't reprise her role in the live-action film version of Moana. "When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career," the actress said in a video she posted on Instagram at the time. "In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital the casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell."

Cravalho, who is originally from Kohala, Hawaii, continued, saying: "So, as an executive producer on the film, I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana's courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength. I'm truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent, to honor our incredible Pacific peoples cultures and communities that help inspire her story. And I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representations to come. Mahalo."

The movie was released in 2016 and grossed over $687 million at the global box office. It also obtained Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature and for the original song "How Far I'll Go" performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Cravalho recently featured in Paramount's successful winter release, Mean Girls, and has also appeared in the TV series Rise, The Power, and the animated show Hailey's on It!