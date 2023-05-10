Four 'Mission: Impossible' Movies Now Streaming Free on Pluto TV

Tom Cruise fans hoping to relive the Mission: Impossible movies or see them for the first time are in luck. Pluto TV is streaming four of the action-packed movies for free on demand. The streaming platform is also home to the original Mission: Impossible TV series that inspired the films.

Pluto TV has Mission: Impossible (1996), Mission: Impossible II (2000), Mission: Impossible III (2006), and Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) all available for free as of this writing. The Bruce Geller-created series, which aired on CBS from 1966 to 1973 and ABC from 1998 to 1990, is also available on Pluto TV on demand. There is also a Mission: Impossible channel streaming the series 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are curious to see Ethan Hunt and the Impossible Mission Force's adventures after Ghost Protocol, you can turn to Paramount+. Both Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) and Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) are streaming on the platform, along with the rest of the Mission: Impossible franchise. Unlike Pluto TV, Paramount+ requires a subscription though. The Essential plan is $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year and includes limited commercials. The ad-free Premium plan is available for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Now is the best time to catch up on the Mission: Impossible franchise because the next adventures will hit theaters soon. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One will hit theaters on July 12, two days earlier than previously planned. Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie simultaneously filmed Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two, which is scheduled to hit theaters on June 28, 2024. Part Two is planned to be the last movie in the series.

Aside from Cruise, Dead Reckoning Part One will see the return of Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Rebecca Ferguson as Isla Faust, and Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mistopolis. Hayley Atwell joined the franchise as a mysterious character named Grace, while Esai Morales plays the main villain. Henry Czerny returned for the first time since the original Mission: Impossible as former IMF director Eugene Kittridge. Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, Mark Gatiss, and Greg Tarzan Davis also have undisclosed roles in the new movie.

Morales' villain role is also being kept under wraps. "He's something of an enigma. You discover more about him over the course of the two movies," McQuarrie recently told Entertainment Weekly. "There's definitely more to him than meets the eye and he's something of a ghost of the past."