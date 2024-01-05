'Mindhunter' Star Weighs in on Revival Talk Following Show's Cancellation

Holt McCallany has some words about a potential Mindhunter revival. Netflix canceled the crime drama almost a year ago after only two seasons. Based on the true crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker, the series centers on the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit in Quantico as agents launch a research project to interview imprisoned serial killers in order to understand their psychology in hopes of using the knowledge to solve ongoing cases.

The series premiered in 2017, and Season 2 premiered in 2019. Close to a year ago, executive producer David Fincher revealed that Netflix had canceled Mindhunter. Now McCallany, who portrayed FBI Special Agent Bill Tench, is weighing in on a possible comeback. Speaking with Awards Daily, the actor admitted he didn't want Mindhunter to be canceled and noted it was Fincher's decision. That doesn't mean that the series is done for.

"I've heard that David's thought about it," McCallany explained. "I'm not saying it's going to come back. But what I am saying is that if it comes back, I'm coming back with it. You can take that to the bank, but it'll depend on what David wants to do. It's been a few years now, so it's probably unlikely, but just even that he would think about it is a hopeful sign."

When news came out that Mindhunter was probably canceled, fans of the Netflix hit were not happy. Considering Netflix's track record with cancellations, there was definitely a 50/50 chance. However, the longer the wait for news, the less likely a renewal was. It took nearly four years for any news on Mindhunter's future, but even now, it seems like the interest is still very much there for both the fans and the cast.

Even though it's been almost five years since Mindhunter Season 2, there's always the possibility a revival could very well happen. It likely all depends on how many people are interested, but since plenty of fans were upset at the cancellation news, it shouldn't be too hard to get them on board. For now, viewers may just have to settle with just two seasons. Mindhunter was among the many shows canceled by Netflix in 2023, and although it wasn't that long ago, it doesn't hurt any less. It is a new year, however, maybe a miracle could happen.