'Mindhunter' Fans Still Not Over David Fincher Pulling the Plug

Three years after Netflix all but pulled the plug on David Fincher's Mindhunter, fans of the hit crime drama are still upset. Although the series has not been officially canceled, it has been more than two years since Season 2 came out, shortly after which news broke that the series was "probably" canceled.

An adaptation of John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker's true crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Serial Crime Unit, Mindhunter first arrived on Netflix in 2017. The series tracked the earliest days of the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit and the agents that pioneered the development of modern serial-killer profiling. It starred Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Tench and Anna Torv as psychology professor Wendy Carr. It also starred Joe Tuttle, Albert Jones, Stacey Roca, Michael Cerveris, Lauren Glazier, and Sierra McClain.

However, while Mindhunter was a strong performer, earning a stellar 97% critics score and 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and garnering rave reviews from critics and viewers alike, the series quickly ground to an abrupt halt. In January 2020, Netflix officially put the series on "indefinite hold," a Netflix representative in a statement citing Fincher's other projects as the reason. It was also reported at the time that the three principal cast members -Groff, McCallany, and Torv – had been released from their contracts. Although the Netflix rep shared that Fincher "may revisit Mindhunter again in the future," nothing more has come of Mindhunter since, and those once connected to the series have all but indicated that the show is dead. Years later, the fact that new episodes will likely never arrive is still a sticking point for fans, who have continued to air their frustrations on social media.