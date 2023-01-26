'Mindhunter' Fans Still Not Over David Fincher Pulling the Plug
Three years after Netflix all but pulled the plug on David Fincher's Mindhunter, fans of the hit crime drama are still upset. Although the series has not been officially canceled, it has been more than two years since Season 2 came out, shortly after which news broke that the series was "probably" canceled.
An adaptation of John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker's true crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Serial Crime Unit, Mindhunter first arrived on Netflix in 2017. The series tracked the earliest days of the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit and the agents that pioneered the development of modern serial-killer profiling. It starred Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Tench and Anna Torv as psychology professor Wendy Carr. It also starred Joe Tuttle, Albert Jones, Stacey Roca, Michael Cerveris, Lauren Glazier, and Sierra McClain.
However, while Mindhunter was a strong performer, earning a stellar 97% critics score and 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and garnering rave reviews from critics and viewers alike, the series quickly ground to an abrupt halt. In January 2020, Netflix officially put the series on "indefinite hold," a Netflix representative in a statement citing Fincher's other projects as the reason. It was also reported at the time that the three principal cast members -Groff, McCallany, and Torv – had been released from their contracts. Although the Netflix rep shared that Fincher "may revisit Mindhunter again in the future," nothing more has come of Mindhunter since, and those once connected to the series have all but indicated that the show is dead. Years later, the fact that new episodes will likely never arrive is still a sticking point for fans, who have continued to air their frustrations on social media.
Many 'still don't understand' the cancellation
Never forget what they took from us. pic.twitter.com/oSyi7No4nD— Steve Ahlman (@steveahlman) January 19, 2023
"It was so good! I still don't understand why it was cancelled," tweeted one fans of the show.
'Top 10 worst decision at Netflix'
Top 10 worst decision at Netflix— Cait Lamey (@caitchristina) January 19, 2023
"Still breaks my heart! The best show they ever prodused," wrote another viewer.
'Sin against streaming'
everyone moved on but i stayed right here with them 😭 https://t.co/mgdBbVQByQ— bells ᱬ (@wandxmaxi) January 21, 2023
"The fact we'll never get a resolution to Raised By Wolves and probably never see all the way up to BTK getting caught in Mindhunter is a sin against streaming," somebody else declared.
Fans still thinking about the series 'all the time'
Netflix will forever have blood on its hands for cancelling this masterpiece pic.twitter.com/ExOUXJLrD4— DIGB (@DIGB__) January 21, 2023
"I think about mindhunter all the time," wrote another fan. "beautifully shot, the lighting was always gorgeous and real – Erik Messerschmidt POPPED OFF !! Long dialogue heavy scenes that allowed insight to motivations without being spoon fed... I MISS U !!!!"
Some fans canceled their Netflix subscriptions
me showing up to david fincher’s house to beg him for mindhunter season 3 and the rest of the millennium series pic.twitter.com/4iIzuXga5m— alexa-pro (@sertralineque3n) January 17, 2023
"I've hated Netflix ever since they canceled Mindhunter," wrote somebody else. "They canceled Mindhunter, I canceled my subscription."
'Netflix correct your mistake'
Mindhunter being cancelled after season 2 was a crime against humanity— 𝔎𝔞𝔱𝔦𝔢 (@FORESTGREENE) January 24, 2023
"NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE," urged one person. "Mindhunter was such a good series, no reason it should have been cancelled!"
'Greatest cancellation travesty'
I’ll never forgive Netflix for canceling Mindhunter— Hannah 🐢 (@hharvey57) January 19, 2023
"What is the greatest series cancellation travesty of the 21st century," one person asked before continuing, "and why was it Mindhunter?"