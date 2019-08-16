Holt McCallany ‘Hopeful’ for ‘Mindhunter’ Season 3 Renewal, Talks Series’ Five-Season Plan

Netflix’s Mindhunter Season 2 premiered on the streaming giant today, but will there be a third season? After the debut season dropped back in October of 2017, the streamer was quick to announce a sophomore run for the David Fincher-directed crime drama, and series star Holt McCallany exclusively told PopCulture.com that he is “hopeful” for Mindhunter Season 3.

“I don’t think anybody knows right now, in August of 2019, exactly what lies in store for Holden and Bill, and Wendy,” McCallany said. “We are hopeful that we will get to do the whole five seasons because the audience seems to have really responded to the show, people really like the show. And we’re very proud of the show, and very excited to keep making the show.”

Series creator Joe Penhall had previously stated that he anticipated a multiple-season arc for Mindhunter, telling Metro in January of this year that he “wrote a five season bible.” According to McCallany, however, guessing where future seasons could take his character and the series as a whole is unpredictable, as many changes have already been made to that “bible.”

“It would be premature for me to talk about the journey that these characters will take,” McCallany told PopCulture.com. “We did have a bible, a five-season bible, that existed when we began rehearsals for season one. However, I do know that many of the ideas that were contained in that have already been modified or abandoned. So there are a lot of different possibilities.”

“One of the exciting things about working in series television when the writing is good, is that you are on this journey that nobody really can be 100 percent certain of what the destination is, not even the writers,” he added. “Because they see things in the dailies, and they learn things and discover things about the characters and about the relationships that causes them to explore things that they maybe hadn’t intended. So it’s this living, breathing creature that continues to evolve. And it’s really exciting.”

While it remains to be seen what’s in store for Tench and Ford in any future seasons, fans can check out what’s changed from Season 1 in the now-streaming second season. Season 2 jumps ahead to 1979 and marks the first time the agents put their newly acquired knowledge to the test in a massive investigation into the Atlanta Child Murders, a series of murders in which 29 African-American children, adolescents, and adults were murdered between 1979 and 1981.

“This will be the first time that our two central characters, Holden Ford and Bill Tench, are going to try to apply the ideas that they’ve developed through the interviews that they’ve conducted with the incarcerated serial killers,” McCallany said of the investigation. “They’re they’re going to try to apply the things they’ve learned from the study for the first time in an active investigation where we’re going to be collaborating with local law enforcement.”

Mindhunter Seasons 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Netflix.