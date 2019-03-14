'Mindhunter’ Star Cameron Britton Discusses Ed Kemper’s Final Season 1 Scene With Holden Ford

Cameron Britton is answering one of the biggest questions left on Mindhunter fans' minds following the Season 1 finale.

Ed Kemper and Agent Hold Ford's relationship was a focal point throughout the course of Season 1, and their relationship culminated in the final minutes of the season after Kemper attempted suicide and named Ford as his medical proxy in order to force another meeting. Left alone in the room by the guards thanks to his good behavior and likable personality, Kemper, the man convicted of murdering of 10 people, details all of the ways that he could make Holden his next victim.

Now heading into season 2, the question of whether or not the notorious serial killer was planning on making Holden his next victim is still a topic of debate among the fan base, and according to Britton, it was meant to be that way.

"One of the reasons I love Kemper is that you never know where he's coming from," Britton told Inverse when asked about Kemper's true intentions in the Season 1 finale. "When you meet him in the very first scene that he's in, you expect a maniac but you get this pleasant guy offering egg salad sandwiches. That holds true to the very last scene of the show. You never quite know where he's coming from. That's the point he's trying to share with Holden, and, I guess, trying to share it with audience as well."

"But the goal was that the audience doesn't expect Kemper to jump up and turn around and block Holden. So, that is the mystery to me, as well as to anyone that the fun is not quite understanding where Kemper's coming from," he added. "Isn't that sort of the crux of Mindhunter? Isn't that kind of why we watch true crime in general? Because we can't understand what makes these people tick?"

Fans may never know the inner workings of Kemper's mind in that scene, which was loosely based off an actual incident in which the real Ed Kemper threatened agent Robert Ressler during one of their interviews together, and they may not get any answers in the upcoming second season. Currently, Britton has not been confirmed to be reprising the role, and the actor has remained tight-lipped when asked about the possibility of his return.

"Netflix pulls those memories out of me," Britton said when asked of his potential return last month. "I hope I'm in it and I can't remember, it's a blind spot."

Season 1 of Mindhunter is currently available for streaming on Netflix. The eight-episode second season does not yet have a premiere date.