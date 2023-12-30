Tom Wilkinson, 'Batman Begins' and 'Rush Hour' Star, Dead at 75

Famed actor Tom Wilkinson has died. He was 75. Wilkinson is widely known for his impressive filmography, which included key roles in Batman Begins, Rush Hour, Selma, The Full Monty and many more movie and TV projects.

BBC reported the actor's passing on Saturday, citing a press statement made on behalf of his family. The two-time Academy Award nominee's death occurred on Saturday and was described as sudden.

"It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him," the notice, shared by Wilkinson's agent, read. "The family asks for privacy at this time."

In Batman Begins, Wilkinson portrayed Carmine Falcone, one of the most infamous mob bosses in the DC Comics universe. In Rush Hour, he played Thomas Griffin, an ambassador whose character has hidden ties to the case being worked by Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker's characters. Wilkinson also earned wide acclaim for playing Gerald Cooper in both the 1997 movie The Full Monty and its 2023 TV series sequel.

Wilkinson was also often entrusted to portray numerous real-life historical figures in TV/film projects. Among these roles were President Lyndon B. Johnson (Selma), General Lord Cornwallis (The Patriot), Benjamin Franklin (HBO's John Adams), Friedrich Fromm (Valkyrie), Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. (Reelz Channel's The Kennedys), and Marquess of Queensberry (Wilde), among many others. His turned as Franklin earned him a Golden Globe Award (Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film) and an Emmy Award (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie).

He earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination for 2001's In the Bedroom. Later, he earned a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination (among other accolades) for his work in the 2007 movie Michael Clayton.

Wilkinson is survived by his wife Diana Hardcastle and their two daughters, Alice and Molly.