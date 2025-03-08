Meghan Markle’s Netflix Series Renewed for Season 2

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had some bad luck with their Netflix projects, good news is finally coming. The streamer has renewed the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has handed out a second season of With Love, Meghan, which will premiere this fall. The news comes only three days after the premiere, and filming has already completed. The first season was initially set to premiere in January but was delayed to March due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

Per Netflix, With Love, Meghan “reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old. Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

The first season saw special guests such as Abigail Spencer, Mindy Kaling, Roy Choi, and Alice Waters, as well as acclaimed chefs. As of now, it’s unknown who is joining the Duchess for round two, but it’s likely more information on the upcoming episodes, including a premiere date, will be announced in the coming months.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s production company Archewell Productions produces With Love, Meghan with Sony Pictures Television’s Intellectual Property Corporation. The Duchess executive produces with Archewell’s Chanel Pysnik, IPC’s Aaron Siadman, Eli Holzman, and Michael Steed, and showrunner Leah Hariton. Steed also serves as director.

With Love, Meghan. (L to R) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Mindy Kaling in episode 102 of With Love, Meghan. Cr. Justin Coit/Netflix © 2025

With Love, Meghan is just the latest Netflix show to be renewed. The streamer gave Kate Hudson’s new comedy Running Point a second season pickup just days after it premiered. Competition series Outlast, To All the Boys spinoff XO, Kitty, and The Night Agent were also recently renewed. Dating series Love Is Blind landed a two-season renewal in January.

Although fall may seem like it’s far away, at least fans know that With Love, Meghan is coming back, so the wait will surely be worth it. Plus, that gives people enough time to guess who will be joining the Duchess of Sussex for some fun. In the meantime, the first season of With Love, Meghan is streaming now on Netflix. Season 2 will be coming later this year.