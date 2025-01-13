Meghan Markle’s New Netflix Series Gets Bad News Due to LA Wildfires

Fans eagerly anticipating Meghan Markle’s latest Netflix series, Love, Meghan, will have to wait. On Jan. 12, three days before the show was supposed to premiere on the streamer, the Duchess of Sussex announced that the premiere was delayed to March 4 as the L.A. wildfires rage on. In the meantime, Meghan and Prince Harry have been volunteering in Pasadena, Calif. to help victims of the Eaton Fire.

A press release explained that Love, Meghan is an “inspiring series” that “reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.” The series, which will air in eight 33-minute episodes, will include appearances by the likes of Mindy Kaling and Meghan’s former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer.

Meghan explained that the decision to delay the premiere was an “easy one,” as she’s more focused on her neighbors in L.A. “Delaying the release of With Love, Meghan was likely an easy decision for her. I don’t think she could imagine putting out a show centered on joy and hosting when so many people in her home state no longer have homes to host people in,” an industry insider tells PEOPLE. “I think it’s sad that critics are saying she’s only doing this to avoid the fires overshadowing her show. We’re all human, and we’re dealing with a catastrophe.”

Meghan, a native of L.A., lives about 90 miles north of the Los Angeles area in Montecito with their children, Prince Archie, 5 and Princess Lilibet, 3. Reports have surfaced that the couple opened their home to friends and loved ones forced to evacuate their homes. They’ve also been spotted volunteering with World Central Kitchen in Pasadena, distributing food and supplies to those affected by the Eaton Fire.

PEOPLE reports they donated essential supplies, served meals, and spent time with families and elderly individuals. Along with Jennifer Siebel Newsom, California’s First Partner, and Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, they have been supportive and appreciative of first responders.

When speaking with FOX 11 Los Angeles, Gordo said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been impactful in their time and work. “It’s great people, great personalities and great heart for them to come out here and meet with the first responders, meet with the people who were affected,” Gordo said. “It’s very important. They really buoyed the spirits of the first responders.”